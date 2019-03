27 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in February

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(March 05, 2019)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in February 2019.Tiffany Leigh Smith, 23, Saint Leonard, and Brett Anthony Darmstead, 24, Saint Leonard.Casaundra Temeka Nelson, 30, Lexington Park, and Durelle Jamar Scott, Jr., 28, Lexington Park.Paul Jason Butler, 44, California, and David Preston Tye, 52, California.Katherine Helen Monahan, 29, Baltimore, and Patrick Nicholas Carr, 29, Baltimore.Christina Marie Figgins, 33, Lusby, and Wendell Rosevelt Knott, 45, Lusby.Nancy Elizabeth Ririe, 69, Lusby, and Gary Marcel Heal, 73, Lusby.Stacey Lyn Hill, 34, Mechanicsville, and Brian Edward Norris, 34, Leonardtown.Chalea Patrice Hailey-Matthews, 20, Mechanicsville, and Andrew Nicholas Fenwick, 21, Mechanicsville.Danielle Marie Cook, 35, Hollywood, and William Marshall Thomas, Jr., 36, Chaptico.Dominique Mikal Lopez, 25, California, and Steven Chirstopher Labore, 29, California.Miranda Jane Nielson, 27, Lexington Park, and Matthew Domenic Pontarelli, 29, Lexington Park.Alexandra Marie Zaremba, 28, Mechanicsville, and Zachary George Kropkowski, 26, Mechanicsville.Jacquelyn Elizabeth Austin, 28, Great Mills, and Raymond Dewey Sexton, III, 27, Great Mills.Stephanie Ann Allen, 36, Leonardtown, and Kyle Douglas Gover, 27, Leonardtown.Sarah Rebecca Stevens, 27, Lexington Park, and Frank Thomas Schafer, 30, Lexington Park.John Lee Davis, Jr., 29, Mechanicsville, and Rylie Nichole Bowlin, 25, Mechanicsville.Tara Louise Hamilton, Leonardtown, and Joshua Franklin Price, 33, Leonardtown.Amberleigh Jade Wallace, 34, Lexington Park, and Clinton Joseph Taylor, 41, Lexington Park.William Howard Grantham, Sr, 60, Great Mills, and Joyce Ann Tippett, 59, Great Mills.Frank James Fenwick, Jr., 43, Great Mills, and Andrea Charmaine Jordan, 43, Great Mills.Erin Flora-Jean Donnelly, 24, Saint Leonard, and Cody Paul Robertson, 23, Lusby.Kristen Ellen Brown, 28, Salisbury, and Edward James Heath, Jr., 32, Salisbury.Tony Wai Chinn, 36, Tall Timbers, and Bryan Edward Swann.Deborah Ann Clark, 56, Hollywood, and Ralph Bennett Bage, 57, Reedville, Va.Pamela Sue Armbrester, 48, Chaptico, and Charles Edward Widmayer, Jr., 50, Chaptico.Keisha Lashawn Somerville, 32, Lexington Park, and James Levi Chase, Jr., 41, Lexington Park.Robert Michael Crouch, III, 38, Norfolk, Va. and Tiffany Ann Mills, 35, California.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php . To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/