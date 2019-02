23 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in January

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(February 22, 2019)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in January 2019.Thomas Warren Landry, 20, Malta, NY and Amariah Anjeliq Robinson, 18, Great Mills.Jessica Nicole Kehrer, 26, Mechanicsville, and Brett Anthony Oneill, 25, Tumwater, Wa.Jacob Cameron Mace, 22, California, and Kayla Marie Brady, 20, California.Morgan Palmer Mckay, 38, California, and Benjamin James Hill, 38, California.Cherie Lyn Robinette, 51, Mechanicsville, and Peter Michael Costanzo, Jr., 54, Mechanicsville.Ashley Melynn Welch, 27, La Plata, and Ryan Douglas Ramsey, 28, Charlotte Hall.Jeffrey Guang Yu Chen, 22, Piney Point, and Jade Kathleen Vaccaro, 23, Piney Point.Danielle Marie Nightingale, 27, Leonardtown, and Phillip Michael Thomas, 31, Leonardtown.Edgar Leonel Morales Martinez, 37, Lexington Park, and Vilma Yorleni Solorzano Alvarenga, 31, Lexington Park.Destiny Marie Ayres, 17, Lexington Park, and Jaqwan Michael Howard Edelen, 19, Lexington Park.Kelly Louise Velasquez, 28, Mechanicsville, and Antonio Cliffton Rabasco, 26, Mechanicsville.Nicholas Anthony Calbert Groce, 27, Upper Marlboro, and Adrienne Christique White, 26, Annapolis.Amber Kate Grande, 27, Ridge, and Jonathan Osiola Douglas, 30, Ridge.Erika Bess Sedillo, 23, Lexington Park, and Kyle Robert Stukey, 23, Lexington Park.Laura Catherine Husk, 38, Mechanicsville, and Roger Norman Kimble, Jr., 39, Mechanicsville.Erica Lee Bowen, 33, Lexington Park, and Brian Thomas Joy, 34, Lexington Park.Brandy Elizabeth Richards, 35, Mechanicsville, and Blake Allen Kiing, 33, Mechanicsville.Brian Christopher Walter Stark, 39, Leonardtown, and Danielle Marie Leimkuhler, 32, Leonardtown.Brianna Ellen Snyder, 27, Lexington Park, and Steven Matthew Ridgell, 30, Lexington Park.Sirena Agnes Hayden, 32, Callaway, and Brooke Christine Martin, 29, Callaway.Nicholas Franklin Kless, 26, Patuxent River, and Michelle Ann Wilder, 21, Fletcher, NC.Mark Steven Mcdowell, 62, Accokeek, and Sophia Rice, 50, Accokeek.Latoya Brandye Burnyce Adams, 36, Mechanicsville, and Angel Luis Rodriguez, III, 39, Reading, Pa.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php . To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/