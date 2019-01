16 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in December

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(January 14, 2019)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in December 2018.Patrick Alan Norton, 34, Lexington Park and Amy Laraine Clarke, 35, Lexington Park.Beverly Jane Costella, 55, Mechanicsville and Daniel Floyd Dixon, Jr., 52, Mechanicsville.Frances Grace O'Hara, 27, California and Bryan Nicholaus Kerns, 27, Virginia Beach, Va.Kimberly Leighanne Figgins, 30, Lusby and Brandon Henry Underwood, 25, Lusby.Cassandra Lorraine Grieb, 23, Lexington Park and Isaac Trevor Nugen, 25, Lexington Park.Breianna Mae Hutcherson, 24, California and Kayla Ann Drury, 23, California.Wendy Ann Lee, 53, Leonardtown and Michael Shawn Mattingly, 49, Leonardtown.Faith Ann Hastings, 22, Lexington Park and Daniel James Jones, 21, Lusby.Isaac Marquez, 28, Lexington Park and Sharon Dee Shay, 32, Lexington Park.Pedro Alfonso Moran, 34, Lexington Park and Domitila De Jesus Perdomo, 29, Lexington Park.Angela Marie Milburn, 37, Lexington Park and James Robert Shade, Jr., 41, Lexington Park.Valerie Ann Rehak, 33, Lexington Park and Richard Wade Pegg, 33, Lexington Park.Karina Mae Marks, 25, Philadephia, Pa. and Tyler David Disarufino, 25, Philadephia, Pa.Amanda Danielle Bass, 31, Mechanicsville and Timothy Dale Mitchell, 31, Mechanicsville.Bridgit Florest Clark, 37, Rex, Ga. and Gabriel Eugene Greenfield, 42, Accokeek.Jennifer Elaine Gross, 31, California and Michael Baron Keesee, 32, California.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php . To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/