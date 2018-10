46 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in September

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(October 11, 2018)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in September 2018.Kelsey Ann Stone, 26, Columbia, and Alexander Richard Bew, 28, Columbia.Kimberly Anne Fowler, 23, Welcome, and Christian Gauss Hutchison, Jr., 29, Welcome.Kristin Jo Kauffman, 26, Alexandria, Va. and Ryan Kidd Fenwick, 26, Alexandria, Va.Kayleigh Marie Amell, 30, Charlotte Hall, and Benjamin Tino Borland, 35, Charlotte Hall.Jasmine Cheree Lakin Jordan, 29, Lexington Park, and Devone Michael Thompson, Jr., 28, Lexington Park.Zachary Alexander Hall, 24, Park Hall, and Meagan Elizabeth Meyers, 25, Park Hall.Anna Elizabeth Arcidiacono, 25, Churchton, and Stephen Kelly Griffin, 28, Churchton.Alina Madan Fleury, 35, Washington, D.C. and Joshua Christian Lancaster, 26, Washington, D.C.Chelsey Faye Bennett, 29, Avenue, and Andrew Theodore Nelson, 34, Avenue.Jennifer Dawn Connelly, 39, Bushwood, and David Glenn Jones, 55, Bushwood.Christopher Chad Butler, 40, California, and Erin Jessica Wilson, 40, California.Ashley Nicole Sieck, 30, Sparks, and Peter Raymond Paris, 31, Sparks.Scott Phillip Franklin, 42, California, and Valerie Cherise Hall, 39, California.Joshua Christopher Wilcox, 23, Piney Point, and Kathryn Louise Stefkovich, 23, Piney Point.Jarid Michael Ellis, 27, California, and Mary Katelyn Murphy, 26, Lusby.Gina Lynn Saenz, 22, Patuxent River, and Cesar Emmanuel Saenz, 22, Norfolk, VaErnest Lee Stauffer, 20, Mechanicsville, and Janet Stauffer Stauffer, 20, Leonardtown.William Tyler Jenkins, 25, Waldorf, and Randi Lynn Manchak, 24, California.September 14, 2014Morgan Dale Long, 21, Mechanicsville, and Adam Gene Hart, 22, Mechanicsville.Matthew Gorden Spalding, 27, California, and Julie Anne Meier, 27, Prince Frederick.Allison Marie Twarowski, 32, Leonardtown, and Ryan Clinton Brown, 34, Leonardtown.Brittany Lynn Trexler, 26, California, and Russell Raymond Gilbert, 25, California.Ernest Amadeo Baud, 44, Scotland, and Melanie Dawn Ashline, 33, Scotland.Lakesha Denise Savoy, 32, Lexington Park, and Jonathan Mclain Barnes, 26, Lexington Park.John William Weyrich, II, 40, Hughesville, and Julie Suzanne Crim, 40, Hughesville.Ana Claudia Malini, 38, Drayden, and Vincent James Rodgers, 45, Drayden.Michelle Denise Wilkinson, 43, California, and Michael Wayne Abell, 43, Leonardtown.Molly Louise Hayes, 28, Washington, D.C. and Samuel Arnold Forman, 27, Washington, D.C.Jenna Louise Kuhn, 26, Bel Alton, and Jeffrey Arnold Keys, 28, Bel Alton.Melissa Lynn Redman, 40, Callaway, and Ronald Eugene Gordon, Jr., 42, Leonardtown.Kathleen Ann Jacobson, 34, Great Mills, and Robert Richard Petrzala, 33, Great Mills.Shana Anita Monique Garrett, 37, Dumfries, Va. and Gregory Mccord, 37, Charlotte Hall.Crystal Marrisa Herbert, 36, Avenue, and Derrick Dwayne Barnes, 35, Drayden.Corey Alexander Caywood, 26, Mechanicsville, and Brittany Ann Good, 25, Mechanicsville.Shelby Renee Buckler, 20, California, and Jacob Tyler Anderson, 23, California.Brian Patrick Reilly, 25, Lexington Park, and Selina Marie Ridpath, 25, Lexington Park.John Stephen Evancho, Jr., 28, Mechanicsville, and Dana Michelle Bassford, 26, Mechanicsville.Colyn Lee Fox, 26, Waldorf, and Meagan Christine Opiekun, 26, Waldorf.Daniel Reuben Mumbert, 27, Lexington Park, and Felicia Nicole Rider, 26, Lexington Park.Prince Najee Drakar Adadevoh, II, 23, Lexington Park and Maria Kandy, 22, Lexington Park.Amanda Marie Fulton, 26, Hollywood, and Wayne Alan Fenstermaker, 27, Hollywood.Jessica Ann Blofsky, 24, Lexington Park, and Dayne Kyle Kenichi Robillard, 27, Lexington Park.Lynette Dawn Galton, 45, Summerville, SC and William Inman Summer, 53, Orangeburg, SC.Desiree Irene Smith, 36, Hollywood, and Michael Shawn Lopez, 50, Hollywood.Eric Joseph Eisenbarth, 26, Lexington Park, and Tulsi Kamlesh Patel, 24, Herndon, Va.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. Maryland, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/MarriageLicense.php . To see who has already tied the knot, visit somd.com/announcements/weddings/