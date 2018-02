18 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's in January

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Matthew James Dooley, 23, Hollywood, and Roxanne Rae Wilkins, 35, California.Latoya Markeya Marie Brown, 29, Lexington Park, and Raymond Anthony Lee, Jr., 41, Brandywine.Nicole Danielle Hubbard, 28, Waldorf, and Brandon Dale Marceron, 28, Waldorf.Christopher Brian Oliver, 46, Mechanicsville, and Ammie Shea Oliver, 44, Mechanicsville.Daniel Milton Stauffer, 24, Mechanicsville, and Marion Sensenig Stauffer, 20, Leonardtown.Kiera Ann Trejo, 19, Buchanan, Tenn. and Matthew Allen Bruce, 20, Buchanan, Tenn.Sara Maxine Beatty, 19, Mechanicsville, and Anthony Michael Conklin, 24, Mechanicsville.Caleb Douglas Stamper, 27, Lexington Park, and Chelsea Gabriela Cervantes, 27, Lexington Park.Zuleika Yamileth Herrera Herrera, 33, Bowie, and Everett Lawrence Austin, 37, Bowie.Priscilla Burdette Russell, 56, Loveville, and Joseph Dean Lacey, 61, Loveville.Jeffery Lamar Benton, Jr, 49, Hollywood, and Liliana Sujey Sanchez Cedillos, 36, Hollywood.Stephanie Nicole Smith, 25, North Beach, and Darryl William Applekamp, 30, North Beach.Jaguita Sade Rothwell, 31, Dameron, and Derrick Marshall Carroll, 34, Dameron.Gregory Warrington Huss, 46, California, and Dawn-Marie Helen Huss, 41, California.Matthew Thomas Powell-Booker, 32, Lusby, and Jacquelynne Sue Rose, 32, Lusby.Daniel Paul Lundy, 29, Lexington Park, and Laura Ashley Shepherd, 31, Lexington Park.Megan Michelle Ching, 30, Mechanicsville, and Christopher Mark Steger, 41, Mechanicsville.Kathryn Ann Carr, 34, Hollywood, and Michael David Striplin, 33, Hollywood.