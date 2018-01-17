Lusby Man Allegedly Stabs Father; In Critical Condition

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (January 17, 2018)—Not even a week after a Charles County man allegedly stabbed and killed his mother, a Calvert County man is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his father. The father is currently in critical condition.
Wednesday morning at approximately 11:22 a.m., deputies responded to 544 Antelope Trail, Lusby, for a report of a stabbing. While on the way deputies located the suspect, Timothy Barton, of the same address; he was walking a short distance away from the residence. He was apprehended without further incident.
An investigation revealed Mr. Barton stabbed his father—a 53-year-old male—of the same residence. The victim was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center, and eventually airlifted to Prince Georges shock trauma. The victim is currently in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any further information about this case they are asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or Wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.