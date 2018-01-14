Man Charged with Murder After Killing His Mother

Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of University Drive, Waldorf. (Booking photo via CCSO)

LA PLATA, Md.

(January 14, 2018)—Charles County Sheriff's detectives arrested Mario Marchell Dunn, 32, of University Drive, Waldorf in connection with the murder of his mother, Swanda Ruegenea Dunn, 57, of Waldorf, whose body was found on January 11 on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Drive.Dunn is accused of stabbing his mother while they were driving home from a relative's house. After the murder, Dunn allegedly removed his mother from the vehicle and left her in the roadway.Dunn was arrested on January 11 after detectives identified the victim and served a search warrant at her house—where her son lived—and recovered evidence linking him to the crime.A clear motive has not been established.Dunn was charged with first-degree murder, assault first and second degree and possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.A bail hearing has been set for Tuesday, January 16, and a preliminary hearing has been set for Tuesday, January 30. Dunn has been certified as eligible for a public defender.Dunn has several criminal charges in his history dating back to 2006; primarily assault and misuse of telephone.Det. J. Long is investigating.