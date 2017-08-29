Another So. Md. Teen Arrested for Arson of a Group Home

CALLAWAY, Md. (August 29, 2017)—Following yesterday's arrest of a 19-year-old man for the arson of a group home in St. Mary's County, the Office of the Md. Fire Marshal has arrested a 14-year-old male for the 1st degree arson of a youth group home in Charles County. The boy was not publicly named due to his age.
The incident occurred on Monday, August 28, around 10:02 p.m.
Police say the teen used a lighter to ignite bedding materials in one of the bedrooms. The suspect also heated pieces of metal and threw them at the other occupants.
The youth home was described as a two-story wood frame dwelling located at 9830 Sodus Manor Place in Faulkner. Police say there were eight occupants, including staff members, at the time of the incident.
Monetary damages are low, estimated at $50 to the contents and no damage to the structure.
The teen was transported to the Cheltenham Youth Facility where he remains pending court actions.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.