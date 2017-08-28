Teen Arrested for Arson of Dwelling Owned by Local Mental Health Services Non-profit

Tayvone Emmanuel Warren. (Booking photo via Office of the State Fire Marshal)

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md.

(August 28, 2017)—The Office of the State Fire Marshal has concluded an investigation into a house fire with the arrest of a 19 year-old occupant of the home, Tayvone Emmanuel Warren.The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, August 22, at approximately 12:50 a.m. at 23820 N. Patuxent Beach Road. Firefighters from Bay District and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded for a kitchen fire that resulted in nearly $75,000 in damage to the structure and contents. Twenty-seven firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes.The property owned by Pathways of St. Mary's County was occupied by two residents whom had both escaped without injury. Pathways is a local non-profit which provides "mental health services to persons in Southern Maryland," according to their Web site.The subsequent investigation revealed that Warren was responsible for intentionally igniting the fire with combustibles placed on the stovetop which then spread to the rest of the kitchen. Smoke and soot spread throughout the remainder of the one story single family home.Warren was transported to the St. Mary's County MedStar Hospital on an Emergency Petition on the night of the fire for evaluation. He was placed into custody upon his release today and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center without incident.Warren has been charged with 1st Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and is awaiting a bond review.