Local Navy Contract Awards; January 03-07, 2022

(Jan. 8, 2022)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00050) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001917C0015). This modification provides for additional post-production repairs and related system engineering and program management support for the MV-22B Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization retrofit program. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $163,933; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,677,120 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises options to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of fully integrated command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence electronic radio communication systems for shipboard installation in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, Saint Inigoes, Maryland. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1207) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (FA830720G0032). This order provides for the development, buildout, and sustainment support of the development, security, and operations in support of the F-35 Joint Program Office cloud software ecosystems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount $1,780,727 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides program management, delivery management, project engineering, and logistics support services required to deliver air vehicle initial spares for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Foreign Military sales (FMS) customers, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) partners. 