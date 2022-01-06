Local Navy Contract Awards; December 2021

Contracts For Dec. 1, 2021



Aechelon Technology, San Francisco, California, is awarded a $7,790,820 firm-fixed price order (N0042122F0539) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0007). This order provides for the production, delivery and integration of four P8 Advanced Airborne Sensor (AAS) next generation databases on to four AAS Weapons Tactic Trainers. Work will be performed in San Francisco, California (99.3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.7%), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,790,820 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 2, 2021



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $9,301,749 modification (P00004) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0090) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises an option to procure 68 Conversion Area Harness (CAH) base kits, 53 CAH supplemental kits, two hardware kits and two consumable kits in support of the Marine Corps MV-22 aircraft, the Air Force CV-22 aircraft, the Navy CMV-22 aircraft, and the government of Japan V-22 aircraft. Additionally, this modification provides for electrical wiring interconnect system assessments for the CV-22 fleet aircraft. Work will be performed in Simpsonville, South Carolina (80%); Fort Worth, Texas (10%); Long Beach, California (7%); Austin, Texas (1%); Dallas, Texas (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,185,475; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,994,606, and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,121,668 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 3, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $77,847,256 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide for the integration of indigenous weapons into an F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air system for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. FMS customer funds in the amount of $77,847,256 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 6, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $35,288,184 firm-fixed-price contract to procure long lead items for full-rate production, Lot 7, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,288,184 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0004).



BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Greenlawn, New York, is awarded a $17,902,175 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0008). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 283 Mode 5 capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) Common Identification Friend or Foe Digital Transponder Systems and associated shop replaceable assemblies in support of fixed and rotary winged aircraft for the Navy, Army and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (85%); and Austin, Texas (15%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 7, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Dec. 8, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $366,464,275 modification (P00035) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0001). This modification increases the ceiling to extend the service life for up to 32 F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $36,697,754 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00033) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1021). This modification adds scope to procure long lead Group 2, 4 and 10 hardware as well as engineering and program management services in support of Lot 16 production of F-135 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (56%); North Berwick, Maine (13%); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Jupiter, Florida (7%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (5%); Bristol, United Kingdom (4%); Rockford, Illinois (2%); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2%); Phoenix, Arizona (1%); and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,194,577; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $524,801; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount $9,543,854; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $9,434,521 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Andromeda Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $26,720,921 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort modification (P00013) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6134019D0006). This modification increases the ceiling to provide additional engineering services for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft, engines and components in support of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast and various naval aviation and weapons platforms. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Commander Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Maryland is the contracting activity.



Integral Aerospace, Santa Ana, California, is awarded an $8,346,051 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1036). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 63 external fuel tanks for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Santa Ana, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,346,051 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 9, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,481,366 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering for the selected F-35 "Out the Window" replacement solution in support of full mission simulator production for the Air Force, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,392,099; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,392,098; and non-DOD participants funds in the amount of $3,697,169 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 10, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Dec. 13, 2021



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $145,288,785 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0068). This modification exercises options to procure material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (30.5%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (22.2%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (13.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (7.3%); West Palm Beach, Florida (5.8%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.0%); Willliamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2.9%); Iwakuni, Japan (2%); Foggia, Italy (1.6%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.4%); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1.4%); Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (1.2%); Brekstad, Norway (1.2%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1.1%); Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida (1%); and Brandon, United Kingdom (0.2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,531,081; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $59,531,073; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $26,226,631 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Inc.), Northridge, California, is awarded a $45,662,690 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0044). This modification exercises options to procure low rate initial production Lot Two of the Air to Ground Missile (AGM)-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile—Extended Range (AARGM-ER). Specifically, this modification provides for the production and delivery of 16 AGM-88G AARGM-ER all up rounds, six AGM-88G AARGM-ER Captive Air Training Missiles, four Common Munitions Built-in-Test Reprogramming Equipment+ Interface Devices, initial spares, and required manufacturing supplies and support. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (61%); Rocket Center, West Virginia (32%); and Ridgecrest, California (7%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,611,925; and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $50,765 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $18,000,000 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0103). This modification exercises an option to provide systems integration, technical analysis, and engineering support for the V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 14, 2021



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,327,433 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded undefinitized indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0001). This modification increases the ceiling to partially definitize fiscal 2021 air vehicle initial spares, to include global spares packages, base spares packages, deployment spares packages, and afloat spares packages in support F-35 Lightning II Air Vehicle deliveries for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 15, 2021



Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $21,608,360 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0974) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This order provides engineering and logistics support, to include support for AH-1Z production aircraft and sustainment efforts for UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft for the Marine Corps; support for AH-1Z production aircraft for the government of Bahrain; and support for UH-1Y and AH-1Z production aircraft for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,475,713; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds on the amount of $207,429; and non U.S. Department of Defense funds in the amount of $11,066,109 will be obligated at time of award; $1,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $8,442,746 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1014) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides continued integrated logistics and engineering support, in support of the Harpoon/Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response missile system and Harpoon launch systems for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (91.89%); St. Louis, Missouri (5.47%); and Yorktown, Virginia (2.64%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,085,523; and FMS funds in the amount of $6,357,223 will be obligated at time of award, $2,085,523 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 16, 2021



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $21,477,974 modification to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0064) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide installation of five aerial refueling retrofit kits on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. Work will be performed in Ronkonkoma, New York (44.53%); Baltimore, Maryland (16.62%); Irvine, California (6.48%); Hauppauge, New York (5.85%); Columbia, Maryland (4.75%); Dorset, England (3.17%); East Aurora, New York (2.64%); North Hollywood, California (2.02%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.94%), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,477,974 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 17, 2021



AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $159,421,443 firm-fixed-price modification (P00016) to a previously awarded contract (N6134020C0007). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 36 TH-73A aircraft Lot III and initial spares in support of the Advanced Helicopter Training System program. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (85%); Mineral Wells, Texas (5%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $159,421,443 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $24,468,051 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all necessary material and services required for the procurement and support of an ordnance alteration to modify the MK38 MOD3 machine gun system. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (81%); and the Republic of the Philippines (21%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Hafia, Israel (67%); and Louisville, Kentucky (33%), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,802,757 (81%); and FMS Republic of the Philippines funds in the amount of $4,665,294 (19%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-22-C-0005).



Contracts For Dec. 20, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $19,421,059 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00005) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0129). This modification exercises an option to provide continuing emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering. These efforts include programmatic and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements; investigating cost and weight reduction program options; conducting modeling and simulation activities; and analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration assessments. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $11,886,422 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0052). This modification exercises options and adds scope to provide field service representative, maintenance and sustainment operation support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $11,886,422 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded an $11,053,383 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1175) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data collection support services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,053,383 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $9,425,756 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to an order (N0001921F0024) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This modification procures 94 satellite communication retrofit kits, including 82 for the Navy (32 for EA-18G aircraft; 25 for F/A-18E aircraft; and 25 for F/A-18F aircraft); and 12 for the government of Australia AEA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,289,810; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,135,946 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 21, 2021



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, is awarded a $24,320,573 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0073). This modification exercises options to procure 25 Link 16 production B kits, three Link 16 B kit spares, and two Link 16 flight training device B kits in support of UH-1Y and AH-1Z Helicopter modification efforts for the Navy. Additionally, this modification extends services in support of Link-16 systems engineering, program management and logistics support. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (92%); and San Diego, California (8%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,320,573 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded an $8,638,884 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0810) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This modification exercises an option to procure nine Night Vision System AN/AAQ-44 Forward Looking Infrared kits for Lot 6 CH-53K production aircraft. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,638,884 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 22, 2021



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $353,584,118 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00034) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification provides for the production and delivery of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of France. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (27.52%); Syracuse, New York (19.07%); Melbourne, Florida (6.66%); Indianapolis, Indiana (5.32%); Menlo Park, California (4.31%); El Segundo, California (4.21%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.22%); Aire-sure-l'Adour, France (2.16%); Owego, New York (1.62%); Edgewood, New York (1.42%); Marlboro, Massachusetts (1.35%); Woodland Hills, California (1.29%); Greenlawn, New York (1.24%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.15%); various locations within the continental U.S. (20.06%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.42%), and is expected to be completed April 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $353,584,118 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $218,162,159 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0011). This modification adds scope to procure long-lead items in support of Lot 16 propulsion systems for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (44%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (33%); Bristol, United Kingdom (16%); and Phoenix, Arizona (7%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $66,812,836; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $56,564,199; FMS funds in the amount of $43,871,979; and Non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $50,913,145 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $211,223,665 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract modification (P00001) to an order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to procure ancillary mission equipment in support of Lots 15 and 16 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production aircraft for the Air Force, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) partners. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $68,860,141; FMS funds in the amount of $52,813,715; and non-DOD partner funds in the amount of $89,549,809 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $30,506,177 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1147) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering efforts for the integration, testing, and qualification of the re-designed Data Concentrator Unit (DCU) and Blade Fold Distributor (BFD) units that will mitigate component obsolescence and outdated test equipment used for the DCU and BFD hardware for the CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Torrance, California (65%); Stratford, Connecticut (31%); Fort Worth, Texas (2%); and Owego, New York (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,733,682 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $29,457,101 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1147) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures logistics support analysis and products resulting from production engineering changes and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages to include technical publications, logistics support analysis and logistics product data in support of CH-53K aircraft production and fielding. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (83.01%); Bohemia, New York (7.27%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.11%); various locations within the continental U.S. (7.67%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (.94%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $23,792,332 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00767) to a previously awarded contract (N0001902C3002). This modification adds scope to provide support required to implement, integrate, test, and support accreditation of the F-35 in-a-box model and its required interfaces for use in the joint simulation environment. Development and support to integrate the models are required to fulfill operational test and evaluation goals and objectives to validate F-35 Block 3F capabilities in support of the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (85%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (15%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $685,858 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $22,163,146 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00016) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0025). This modification exercises options to provide software and engineering sustainment services, to include, logistics, cyber security and program related engineering in support the MQ-8 Fire Scout unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,336,707; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $595,834 will be obligated at time of award, $6,336,707 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $17,554,362 cost-plus-fixed fee order (N0001922F0978) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0011). This order provides for implementation and required repairs of a software update to the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile that will allow the weapon communication subsystems to meet cryptographic modernization requirements in support of Weapon Data Link retrofit efforts. Work will be performed in Troy, Alabama, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,803,513; and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,216 will be obligated at the time of award, $68,216 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



L3Harris Technologies, Space and Airborne Systems, Clifton, New Jersey, is awarded an $11,249,980 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to an order (N0001919F0046) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0003). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of 35 Generation 2 Digital Receiver/Technique Generator production retrofit kits comprised of 210 shop replaceable assemblies and 70 switch board assemblies in support of the ALQ-214. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (76%); Purchase, New York (14%); and Phoenix, Arizona (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $964,284; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,285,696 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 23, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $324,141,425 modification (P00020) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification exercises options to support calendar year 2022 modification and retrofit activities for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program to include the procurement of material modification kits as well as program management, non-recurring engineering, aircraft induction, contractor field, depot site and laser shock peening site support. Additionally, this modification adds scope for the procurement of material kits as well as special tooling and test equipment necessary to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers from the governments of Israel, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (74.8%); Nagoya, Japan (8.3%); Cameri, Italy (7.2%); Williamtown, Australia (3.5%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (3.3%); and Ogden, Utah (2.9%); and is expected to be completed in in January 2027. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $73,608,286; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,458,715; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $56,367,878; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,030,656; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $65,798,505; and FMS funds in the amount of $46,877,385 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $226,732,672 fixed-price-incentive modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0053). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of five Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band low rate initial production lot II ship sets. Additionally, this modification provides for the production and delivery of associated spares, peculiar support equipment, gold units for operational test program set development, travel and associated data. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (53%); McKinney, Texas (38%) and El Segundo, California (9%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $226,732,672 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Kay and Associates Inc., Buffalo, Illinois, is awarded a $72,777,290 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract to provide maintenance, operation, and management support services for the F/A-18C/D/E/F aircraft and associated equipment, as well as maintenance repair and storage facilities for the Government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in undisclosed locations in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $52,921,055 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4(a)(2). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122C0013).



Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., Sacramento, California, is awarded a $50,917,490 contract modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0075). This modification exercises an option to procure 65 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets, 50 for the Navy, seven for the government of Japan, and eight for the government of Saudi Arabia, as well as associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production lot three. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California (55.41%); Dallas, Texas (17.36%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4.67%); Blacksburg, Virginia (2.9%); Newton, Kansas (2.11%); Santa Ana, California (2.03%); Concord, California (1.94%); Milwaukie, Oregon (1.83%); Chatsworth, California (1.48%); Greybull, Wyoming (1.17%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,600,608; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,566,692 that were Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds converted to weapons procurement (Navy) for the replacement of two targets expended by the government of Australia; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,750,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity



Contracts For Dec. 27, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (77%); Redondo Beach, California (14%); Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. FMS funds in the amount $49,059,494 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0015).



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded an $18,425,844 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042122F0026) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0001). This order provides engineering and engine system improvement services for F414 engine component improvements in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 28, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greenville, South Carolina (11%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); and El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $147,198,032; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $70,486,732; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,400; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $167,620,202; and FMS funds in the amount of $74,106,976 will be obligated at time of award, $250,958,164 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, San Diego, California, is awarded a $69,803,720 firm-fixed-price contract that provides non-recurring engineering and program management services in support of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier, minus energy storage subsystem. Specifically, this contract provides for the evaluation, production, manufacture, assembly, integration and test of engineering changes to product hardware, software, technical data, and logistics products throughout the configuration management process associated with the EMALS and AAG system for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier, minus the energy storage subsystem. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (99.6%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.4%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $1,188,188; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $670,407 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0033).



Contracts For Dec. 29, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $847,025,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) modification (P00009) to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $292,685,000; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $191,940,000; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $236,500,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $125,700,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $40,861,960 fixed-price incentive (firm-target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00013) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032) in support of the F-35 Lighting II Program for Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. This modification adds undefinitized scope for the production, delivery, installation, and configuration of 29 Operational Data Integrated Network/Autonomic Logistics Information System kits as well as engineering evaluation and on-aircraft evaluation tests on Multi-Path Support Equipment (MPSE) candidates to demonstrate MPSE functionality to meet aircraft support requirements. This modification also adds definitized scope for a depot optimization study that evaluates optimal F-35 solutions for future depot component repair capabilities and material lay-in. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (80%); and Fort Worth, Texas (20%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,965,342; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,258,523; FMS funds in the amount of $49,417; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $4,799,310 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $30,730,499 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0709) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification increases the scope to procure 681 spare parts for the CH-53K low-rate initial production configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (48.97%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (8.7%); St. Marcel, France (6.73%); Vancouver, Washington (3.68%); Quebec, Canada (3.14%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (2.12%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (2.04%); Louisville, Kentucky (2%); Waltham, Massachusetts (1.59%); Charlotte, North Carolina (1.5%); Redmond, Washington (1.43%); Rockmart, Georgia (1.27%); Kent, Washington (1.22%); Boylston, Massachusetts (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14.51%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,730,499 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



General Atomics, San Diego, California, is awarded a $14,456,036 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F0893) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0014). This order provides facilities, labor, material, and logistics services in support of the correction of deficiencies identified during prior qualification cycles for the block A21/A22 sustainment phase of the advanced arresting gear for CVN 78 and testing sites. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (91.42%); Boston, Massachusetts (7.52%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (0.06%), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,689,199 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Dec. 30, 2021



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $13,275,057 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042122F0065) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0001). This order provides engineering services and engine system improvement support for the F408 engine component improvement program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.