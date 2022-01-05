Local Navy Contract Awards; November 01-30, 2021

Contracts For Nov. 1, 2021



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $13,540,626 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001917F2017) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification exercises an option to perform 24 modifications in support of the Increment Three Block One retrofit as well as the procurement, manufacture and assembly of 25 additional retrofit kits supporting engineering change five for existing P8-A Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,540,626 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 2, 2021



Lone Star Analysis, Addison, Texas, is awarded a $22,040,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0037). This modification adds scope to provide predictive decision analysis services, to include collection, analysis, recommendations, and operational sustainment support for existing and fielded modeling tools and simulations in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2027. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 3, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 4, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 5, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $64,179,305 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering support to integrate the Next Generation Jammer Low Band Pod System onto the EA-18G platform. These services include design and qualification of platform A-kit provision, aircraft/pod system physical interface analysis, wind tunnel test, ground vibration test, technical directive development and verification, and all logistics product data to support the program life cycle. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (78%); Patuxent River, Maryland (19%); and China Lake, California (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922D0001).



Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $8,515,106 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F0899) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0010). This order provides for the ongoing design, development, integration and delivery, to include documentation, training, testing, performance analysis and requirements analysis of various theater mission planning center subsystems in support of Tomahawk weapons systems. Work will be performed in Santa Clara, California (72.43%); San Diego, California (6.83%); Meridian, Idaho (2.11%); Honolulu, Hawaii (1.65%); Stafford, Virginia (1.17%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (15.81%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,515,106 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 8, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 9, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 10, 2021



Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility—Stennis, Kiln, Mississippi, is awarded a not-to-exceed $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides lifecycle sustainment, logistics, engineering, and technical services to include planning, analysis, development, training, support equipment management, packaging handling, staging and transportation, supply support, organizational and intermediate maintenance, as well as maintenance/repair and overhaul for aviation equipment and aviation weapons systems in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Sustainment Group, International Sustainment Department. Work will be performed in Kiln, Mississippi (75%); Madison, Alabama (5%); Albertville, Alabama (5%); Greenville, Mississippi (5%); Tucson, Arizona (5%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 19.808-1(a). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0003).



Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,645,884 modification (P00002) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0061). This modification provides for the production and delivery of one AH-1Z flight training device as well as in-country installation and three months of interim support for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Broken Bow, Oklahoma (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (30%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $18,645,884 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 12, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 15, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded an $8,069,745 firm-fixed-price modification (P00060) to a previously awarded contract (N0001916C0048). This modification exercises an option to provide for the production and delivery of CH-53K tooling and supplier rate tooling, as well as management through final acceptance, ensuring the program can meet aircraft production rate, based on lead-time and production ramp rates. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,069,745 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 16, 2021



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $71,925,870 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification (P00003) to an order (N0001921F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises options to procure 15 Nacelle improvements kits, rotatable pool components and interim spares. Additionally, this modification provides for the installation of eight kits in conjunction with conversion area harness, electrical wiring interconnect system assessments, sustaining engineering, and over and above requirements for the CV-22 fleet aircraft. Work will be performed in Amarillo, Texas (53%); Fort Worth, Texas (46%); and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $71,925,870 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Eastern Research Group Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $8,095,831 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Lexington, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funding of $500 dollars will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-22-D-0003).



Contracts For Nov. 17, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $18,977,821 fixed-price-incentive-fee, undefinitized modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to provide delivery and installation of a multispectral database and delivery of crypto ignition keys in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the Air Force and the government of the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisconsin (80%); and Fort Worth, Texas (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,488,500; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $821 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 16, 2021)



Systems Application and Technologies Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was awarded a $16,812,466 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort, cost reimbursable modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0042119C0023). This modification exercises an option to provide continued support services to the Naval Air System Command Prototyping, Instrumentation, and Experimentation Department. These services include designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on various aircraft and uninstalled engines for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,857,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 16, 2021)



Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $15,896,254 modification (P00006) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0535) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to procure seven retrofit advanced radar processor systems for the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (54%); and Andover, Massachusetts (46%), and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,896,254 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Crew Training International Inc., Memphis, Tennessee, is awarded a not-to-exceed $9,704,317 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract. This contract provides in-country pilot and maintainer training, as well as aircraft maintenance for the AH-1Z program in support of the government of Bahrain. Work will be performed in Sakhir, Bahrain, and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,127,962 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0024).



Contracts For Nov. 18, 2021



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $63,103,871 fixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0001). This modification exercises options to procure 19 AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems and associated software in support of radar retrofit and integration into the F/A-18C/D aircraft on behalf of the Marine Corps. Additionally, this modification provides engineering and obsolescence management support as well as associated technical, financial, and administrative data in support of the retrofit and integration effort. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (41.1%); El Segundo, California (32.6%); Andover, Massachusetts (18.3%) and Dallas, Texas (8%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,103,871 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,353,137 modification (U00010) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0026). This modification adds scope to continue support required to establish the common reprogramming tool development network and selection of a service-oriented architecture for the development of enhanced reprogramming tools, which is essential for all standing labs in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (10%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $965,875; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $235,929; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $11,804,254 will be obligated at the time of award, $235,929 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 19, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $584,835,834 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (PZ0057) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope to provide system integration engineering for the development of new ASQ-239 electronic warfare/counter measure hardware in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (66%); Fort Worth, Texas (27.5%); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (5%); various locations within the continental U.S. (1%); and Balderstone, Lancashire, United Kingdom (0.5%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,934,533; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,934,532; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $14,949,980 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $21,201,454 modification (P00309) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001906C0081). This modification increases scope and provides aircraft maintenance in support of the CH-53K data transfer unit and defensive electronic countermeasure system replacement phase three flight test. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (78%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (11%); and Hot Springs, Virginia (11%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications to the contract. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 22, 2021



Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00011) to a previously awarded contract (N0042118C0042). This modification exercises an option to provide for the flight management function application enterprise-wide license for all Navy, Marine Corps, and Navy led joint program aircraft. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,900,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 23, 2021



Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $23,319,520 fixed-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the depot repair of T56-A-427A engines installed on E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70%); Winnipeg, Canada (25%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922D0003).



Contracts For Nov. 24, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $31,158,091 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00008) to an order (N0001919F2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring engineering to include, investigation, systems engineering support, risk analysis and integration development in support of the Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System replacement within the CH-53K production aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (38.1%); Patuxent River, Maryland (26.23%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (25.74%); Fort Worth, Texas (5.09%); West Palm Beach, Florida (2.10%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.99%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.75%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $31,158,091 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 26, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Nov. 29, 2021



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Sector, Northridge, California, is awarded a $46,161,550 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0013). This modification exercises an option to procure full rate production Lot 11 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM) to include the conversion of 51 AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) into AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds, as well as related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, spares, and fleet deployment for the government of Germany. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $46,161,550 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is being awarded a $16,618,510 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for sustaining engineering support services and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out and airborne command post aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (70%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (20%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,996,945 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0014).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded an $11,775,696 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0109) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering analysis in support of Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness certification efforts to enable VH-92A shipboard operations. Additionally, this modification provides for delivery, installation and removal of instrumentation on the aircraft, landing on, departing from, towing on, and typing-down on landing helicopter-assault class ships and data analysis to achieve envelope expansion of the same operations. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (63%); West Palm Beach, Florida (27%); Coatsville, Pennsylvania (5%); Owego, New York (4%); and Trumbull, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,825,645 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Nov. 30, 2021



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded an undefinitized $447,601,042 not-to-exceed modification (P00011) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001921C0011). This contract provides for the procurement of recurring sustainment support activities including maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F-135 unique maintenance services, and short take-off and landing F-135 unique services in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (47%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (15%); Indianapolis, Indiana (13%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (6%); West Palm Beach, Florida (5%); Brekstad, Norway (2%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (2%); Williamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2%); Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina (1%); Cameri, Italy (1%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (1%); Edwards AFB, California (1%); Hill AFB, Utah (1%); Iwakuni, Japan (1%); Luke AFB, Arizona (1%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $44,006,026; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $41,480,264; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,092,764; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $5,525,000; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $29,576,990; and FMS funds in the amount of $16,311,383 will be obligated at time of award, $98,104,054 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



ERAPSCO, Columbia City, Indiana (P00012); and Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Virginia (P00016), are awarded firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0012). These modifications exercises options for the production and delivery of up to 18,000 AN/SSQ-125A series production sonobuoys for the Navy. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all modifications is not-to-exceed $222,266,700, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. ERAPSCO will perform work in De Leon Springs, Florida (70 %); Columbia City, Indiana (30%); while Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia (95%); and Clearwater, Florida (5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $16,253,510 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00003) to an order (N0001920F0024) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises options to provide the following support services: test support; on-site technical and logistics support, to include incorporation of technical directives; sustainment engineering support; material management, to include spares procurement and component repairs; and training in support of the overhaul and rework of the VH-3D and VH-60N aircraft, as well as physical security services for the aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,253,510 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Curtiss Wright Electro Mechanical Corp., Cheswick, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $7,596,583 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the manufacture, production and procurement of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System production program motor generator long lead time materials for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier. Work will be performed in High Bridge, New Jersey (31%); Nazareth, Pennsylvania (25%); Voelklingen, Germany (19%); Cheswick, Pennsylvania (17%); Irvine, Pennsylvania (7%); and Spring Cove, Illinois (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,596,583 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0003).