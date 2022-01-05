Local Navy Contract Awards; October 12-29, 2021

Contracts For Oct. 12, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Oct. 13, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Oct. 14, 2021



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $131,660,582 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0113). This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (97%); and Seattle, Washington (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



StandardAero Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $101,397,381 modification (P00016) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0110). This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (86%); Cincinnati, Ohio (11%); and San Antonio, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



AAR Government Services Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois, is awarded an $85,030,595 modification (P00014) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0111). This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support, and removal and replacement of engines in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in October 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 15, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $14,456,362 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00055) to a previously awarded contract (N0001916C0032). This modification adds scope to provide test and engineering support necessary to complete the development of the Next Gen Jammer-Mid Band system in support of the phased replacement of the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently mounted to the EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (95%); and St. Louis, Missouri (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,037,639 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 18, 2021



BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $137,119,008 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and integrated product support, technical data and configuration management, and technical and project management in support of life cycle management of legacy, current, and future command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in October 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0002).



National Technical Systems (NTS), Camden, Arkansas, is awarded a $9,961,646 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for rapid energetic systems response testing support. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas, and is expected to complete October 2026. Fiscal 2022 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-22-D-0001).



Contracts For Oct. 19, 2021



BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $154,107,055 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering support for the rapid integration of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems onboard small and large craft, commercial and militarized vehicles, transit cases, mobile communications, fixed base stations, command centers, and intelligence systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (56%); and Jacksonville, Florida (44%), and is expected to be completed in October 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0001).



Contracts For Oct. 20, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $206,832,036 undefinitized modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (0097) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001914G0020). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, detailed aircraft modification execution planning and technical data packages in support of modifications to the F-35 developmental test fleet aircraft. These modifications are necessary to support flight tests for the F-35 developmental test fleet and for the capabilities delivered under the F-35 Block 4 modernization in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); Patuxent River, Maryland (20%); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,000,001; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,001; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,202,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $14,102,675 modification (P00001) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0718) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises options to procure four retrofit kits and associated system engineering support for the incorporation of 34 deployable configuration changes into CH-53K System Demonstration Test Article 1-4 Aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (80%); and West Palm Beach, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,102,675 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 21, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Oct. 22, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For Oct. 25, 2021



Chemring Australia Pty Ltd., Lara, Victoria, Australia, is awarded a $19,689,472 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001921C0081). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 9,728 MJU-68/B Flare Infrared Countermeasures, to include 7,256 for the Navy; 1,152 for the Air Force; 528 for the government of Norway; 336 for the government of Japan; 312 for the government of Netherlands; and 144 for the government of Italy in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in Lara, Victoria, Australia (47%); San Diego, California (28%); Toone, Tennessee (24%); and Braeside, Victoria, Australia (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $14,678,048; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,331,648; fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,096; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,671,680 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 26, 2021



General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $39,959,262 modification (P00029) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN15D0001). This modification exercises an option to provide integrated logistics support services for Foreign Military Sales customers using Navy procured defense articles including weapon systems, various aircrafts, and other components in support of the International Sustainment Department and the Naval Air Systems Command. Work will be performed in California, Maryland (28%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (21%); Arlington, Virginia (6%); Patuxent River, Maryland (5%); Jacksonville, Florida (5%); Lexington Park, Maryland (4%); Fredericksburg, Virginia (3%); Fairfax, Virginia (2%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2%); San Diego, California (2%); Kaohsiung, Taiwan (2%); Lemoore, California (1%); King George, Virginia (1%); Warrenton, Virginia (1%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%); Charlotte, North Carolina (1%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (1%); New Bern, North Carolina (1%); Pensacola, Florida (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Washington, District of Columbia (1%); Jackson, Louisiana (1%); Glassboro, New Jersey (1%); Dover, Delaware, (1%); Houston, Texas (1%); Seattle, Washington (1%); Kuwait City, Kuwait (1%); Tokyo, Japan (1%); Cairo, Egypt (1%); Cours, France (1%); and Taipei, Taiwan (1%), and is expected to be completed October 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded an $11,055,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0030). This modification adds scope to modify the existing Tomahawk Block IV system level and box level automated test equipment (ATE) to ensure compatibility with the modernized anti-jam GPS receiver (AGR), and to address obsolescence and/or software maintenance requirements needed to be compatible with the Tomahawk Block IV recertification and modernization programs. This modification also provides for the production of five ATE test stations for verification of performance characteristics of the modernized AGR missile. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (70%); and Tucson, Arizona (30%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,055,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 27, 2021



General Atomics, San Diego, California, is awarded a $20,549,597 firm-fixed-price modification (P00070) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification exercises options to procure 18 Advanced Arresting Gear Water Twister (WT) Mod-II shipsets for Navy Gerald R. Ford-class Aircraft Carriers 78, 79, and 80. Additionally, this modification provides for the development of logistics support products and the execution of engineering change proposals related to WT Mod-II as approved by the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Decentralized Change Control Board. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi (55.8%); San Diego, California (26.1%); Chicago, Illinois (3.6%); Dayton, Ohio (2.2%); Spring Grove, Illinois (2.1%); Cleveland, Ohio (2.8%); Placentia, California (1.3%); Malvern, Pennsylvania (1.3%); Birmingham, Alabama (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.8%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,549,597 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 28, 2021



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $20,565,741 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0053). This modification exercises options to provide non-recurring engineering, associated technical, financial, and administrative data required to deliver Next Generation Jammer low-rate initial production ship-sets. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (82%); and Forest, Mississippi (18%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,565,741 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Oct. 29, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $38,348,155 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00021) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support for the repair and replenishment of parts and consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the Marines, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greenville, South Carolina (11%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); and El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $23,903,316; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,291,481; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $4,153,358 will be obligated at time of award, $34,194,797 which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $37,341,149 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0071). This modification adds scope to procure Operation Flight Software Version 9.5 and to provide support for various hardware and software risk reduction efforts in support of the AIM-9X system improvement program for the Navy and the Air Force. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (87%); and Goleta, California (13%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,450,000; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $30,439,628 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0037). This modification exercises options to provide operation and maintenance support of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter development labs in support of testing developed configurations across the F-35 platform for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,472,427; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,472,427; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $5,494,774 will be obligated at time of award, $24,944,854 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $19,595,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00016) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0079). This modification adds scope to integrate, produce, qualify, test and field Maritime Strike Tomahawk seeker suites and all subsystems required to provide midcourse and terminal guidance to a modernized tactical Tomahawk missile for prosecution of maritime targets from surface and subsurface platforms. The procured quantity of seeker suites will be installed in recertified Tomahawk missiles for the Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (42%); Boulder, Colorado (21.62%); Dallas, Texas (16.57%); North Logan, Utah (9.24%); Pontiac, Michigan (5.56%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.01%), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,595,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.