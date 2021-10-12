Local Navy Contract Awards; October 01-08, 2021

WASHINGTON

(October 12, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00011) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (0097) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001914G0020). This modification adds scope to procure long lead parts required to ensure F-35 developmental test aircraft maintain full mission capable status for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,441,275; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,941,275; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,617,450 will be obligated at time of award, $21,382,550 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.