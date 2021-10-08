Local Navy Contract Awards; September 16,-30 2021

WASHINGTON

(October 8, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (56%); North Berwick, Maine (13%); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Jupiter, Florida (7%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (5%); Bristol, United Kingdom (4%); Rockford, Illinois (2%); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2%); Phoenix, Arizona (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0001). This modification adds scope to procure 36 AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems in support of radar integration into the C/F-18A aircraft for the government of Canada. Additionally, this modification provides supplies and support to include software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial, and administrative data in support of AN/APG-79(V)4 radar integration effort. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (41.1%); El Segundo, California (32.6%); Andover, Massachusetts (18.3%); and Dallas, Texas (8%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $140,370,582 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to provide additional field level maintenance capabilities in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter site activations for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Grand Rapids, Michigan (51%); Endicott, New York (31%); Orlando, Florida (15%); and Fort Worth, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,253,908 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00057) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001914D0011). This modification increases the contract ceiling to extend organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support, to include support of equipment, tools, direct and indirect material for the T-45 aircraft, associated systems, and related support equipment to maintain all flight and test and evaluation operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (45.7%); Meridian, Mississippi (41.7%); Pensacola, Florida (10.1%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-price-incentive-fee contract to procure 25 Link 16 B kits; three Link 16 B kit spares; and two Link 16 flight training device B kits in support of UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter modification efforts for the Navy. This contract also provides Link-16 systems engineering, program management, and logistics support. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, California (92%); and San Diego, California (8%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,919,420 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0073)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures up to 700 Munitions Handling Unit Trailers in support of common aviation support equipment for the Navy. Work will be performed in McAlester, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Small Business Administration, 8(a) Business Development program. The, is the contracting activity (N6833521D0053)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-19-D-0010 to exercise Option Year Two for engineering support and training services for the MK 18 family of systems—unmanned underwater vehicle systems. The work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts and is expected to complete September 2024. No funds are being obligated. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0014). This modification extends services in support of organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance, and logistics support services for F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B, and E-2C/D aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee order (N0001921F0188) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures non-destructive test and inspection support equipment and associated non-recurring engineering in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned production aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (56%); Red Oak, Texas (36.34%); Waltham, Massachusetts (3.82%); Emerado, North Dakota (2.92%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.92%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,202,789; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $5,631,883 will be obligated at the time of award, $10,202,789 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00049) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1048). This modification is adding scope to provide depot level repair capabilities for the F-35 gun system in support of F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lot 11 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Williston, Vermont (62.17%); Fort Worth, Texas (22.29%); and Saco, Maine (15.54%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,058,118; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,250,024; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,414,500 will be obligated at time of award, $5,250,024 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification (P00017) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0032). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of 5,000 AN/SSQ-62 production sonobuoys in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, and maintaining sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations determined by the Naval Munitions Requirements Process for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Columbia City, Indiana (67%); and De Leon Spring, Florida (33%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00008) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm target) advance acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 16, Lot 15 F-35 Lightning II aircraft: 10 for the Air Force and six for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $439,938,432; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $659,692,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract procures non-recurring sustainment support, material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (30.5%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (22.2%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (13.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (7.3%); West Palm Beach, Florida (5.8%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.0%); Willliamtown, New South Wales, Australia (2.9%); Iwakuni, Japan (2%); Foggia, Italy (1.6%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.4%); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1.4%); Luke AFB, Arizona (1.2%); Brekstad, Norway (1.2%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1.1%); Tyndall AFB, Florida (1%) and Brandon, United Kingdom (0.2%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $59,122,942; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $34,565,557; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $68,216,532; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $53,749,632; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $31,048,632; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,846,444 will be obligated at time of award, $121,966,532 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0068)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00010) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to procure non-recurring sustainment and maturation engineering support for the F-35 program. Specifically, this modification provides joint technical data, prognostic health management, software sustainment depot and aircraft structural integrity support for Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Farnborough, United Kingdom (80%); and Fort Worth, Texas (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $55,626,460; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,080,067; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $13,640,585; and FMS funds in the amount of $5,087,939 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00062) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0001). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering and engineering change order support to advance the F-35 program's efforts to adopt a single label approach in support of Item Unique Identification compliancy and traceability for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (52%); Redondo Beach, California (12%); Orlando, Florida (9%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (25%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $29,906,686; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,986,949 will be obligated at time of award, $26,986,949 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 10,089 MJU-68/B flare infrared countermeasures; 4,628 for the Navy, 1,440 for the Air Force, 685 for the government of Israel, 312 for the government of Netherlands, 504 for the government of Norway, and 2,520 for the government of Great Britain in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in Lara, Victoria, Australia (47%); San Diego, California (28%); Toone, Tennessee (24%); and Braeside, Victoria, Australia (1%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,075,696; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $3,137,760; fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,716; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,761,759 will be obligated at time of award, $8,716 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0081)., is awarded afirm-fixed price order (N0001921F0233) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering (NRE) and test support for the Avionics 3i/5i Operational Test Program Sets (OTPS) in support of i7 capabilities required by the Navy. Additionally, this order procures five OTPS kits, four mission computers, and four flight management computers in support of NRE efforts. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (91%); and Clearwater, Florida (9%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,445,325 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C0021 to exercise Option Year Two for continued support for counter-improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial system technology. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (60%); Sofia, Bulgaria (20%); Belgrade, Serbia (15%); and Kiev, Ukraine (5%), and will be complete in September 2022, and continue through September 2024 if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funding in the amount of $7,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00203) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0067). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of five Lot 12 P-8A aircraft for the government of Germany. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (98.15%); Huntington Beach, California (1.19%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.66%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $756,634,580 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001921F0327) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides for the redesign and development of the V-22 Flight Control System, to include the flight control computer, cockpit interface unit and associated test equipment due to functional obsolescence, cybersecurity initiatives, and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (54.92%); Endicott, New York (41.53%); Fort Worth, Texas (3.29%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.26%), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,974,249; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,924,090 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00007) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N6134019D0004). This modification increases scope and provides intermediate and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for 216 in-service T-45 F405-RR-401 Adour engines. Work will be performed in Meridian, Mississippi (47%); Kingsville, Texas (46%); Pensacola, Florida (6%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0398) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order procures ancillary mission equipment in support of Lot 15 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,277,913 will be obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0810) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order procures 15 Night Vision System AN/AAQ-44 Forward Looking Infrared kits; six for Lot 4 and nine for Lot 5 CH-53K production aircraft. In addition, this order procures production assets, technical support, and parts obsolescence analysis in support of CH-53K production. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,606,640; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,975,754 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee-contract to procure four T-64 engine cores for the CH-53E aircraft as part of the T-64 Engine Reliability Improvement Program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (45%); Rutland, Vermont (28%); Havelock, North Carolina (18%); Madisonville, Kentucky (4%); Evendale, Ohio (4%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $8,245,146 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0035)., is awarded amodification (P00017) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001916D1002). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure up to a maximum quantity of 24,000 additional Precision Laser Guidance Sets in support of the Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition program for Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (68.23%); Cincinnati, Ohio (10.1%); St. Louis, Missouri (9.38%); Odessa, Missouri (4.37%); Simpsonville, South Carolina (4.03%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1.68%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.21%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001921F0886) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N0001921G0006. This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of configuration efforts for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS), to include the Harpoon Block II Update Grade B Canister Launch All Up Round Missiles, the HCDS launch system, and Harpoon weapon station test and production equipment for the government of Taiwan. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (19.1%); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (9.6%); Pontiac, Michigan (7.8%); Middletown, Connecticut (7.6%); Elkton, Maryland (3.1%); St. Louis, Missouri (2.2%); Grove, Oklahoma (2.1%); Galena, Kansas (1.7%); Saint Charles, Missouri (1.5%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (44.23%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.07%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $107,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract exercises options to procure repair and replenishment of parts and consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greenville, South Carolina (11%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); and El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $43,037,021; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $14,306,814; and FMS funds in the amount of $9,736,771 will be obligated at time of award, $43,037,021of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(ii). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0127) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering and field service representative support in support of configuration efforts for four MH-60R aircraft from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to the government of Greece configuration. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (70%); Kotroni, Marathon, Greece (19%); and Stratford, Connecticut (11%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. FMS funds in the amount of $20,830,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost reimbursable order (N0001921F0361) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of redesign efforts for the Organic Light Emitting Diode Helmet Display Unit in support of the F-35 aircraft for Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participant customers. Work will be performed in Wilsonville, Oregon (70%); and Fort Worth, Texas (30%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,487,448; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,487,447; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,739,176 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00066) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0033). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has maintenance responsibility, to include aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and civilian aircraft tested at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Additionally, this modification provides support services to perform supportability/safety studies on various aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $872,000; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,593 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,245,593 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0805) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides systems engineering, technical, logistics support and retrofit of the Miniaturized Airborne Global Positioning System Receiver 2000 for integration onto the V-22 Osprey aircraft. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (95%); and Amarillo, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,000,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00068) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification provides for the procurement, installation and checkout of two production shipsets. The production shipsets consist of 140 Generation 3 configuration position sensor blocks for CVN 79 and CVN 80. Additionally, this effort updates the purchase cable drum (PCD) -05 configuration for CVN 79, and procures one PCD-07 configuration for CVN 80. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (66%); San Diego, California (13%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (21%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,344,986; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $237,934; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,973,550 will be obligated at time of award, $237,934 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0057) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides for the design and development of a replacement keyboard unit for the V-22 control display unit due to functional obsolescence in support of the V-22 Flight Control System redesign. Work will be performed in Tempe, Arizona (74%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (22%); and Fort Worth, Texas (4%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,160,016; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $358,037; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,184,266; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $845,904 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,184,266 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0041). This modification adds scope and exercises an option to provide non-recurring engineering to design, develop, integrate and test engineering development models and production representative models of Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRA) for the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure system and repair of repairables of WRA assets. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (72%); San Diego, California (19%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (8%); and Melbourne, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,928,780 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures spare F414 engines and various spare engine modules in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler production aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (50%); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18%); Rutland, Vermont (12%); Madisonville, Kentucky (11%); Winnipeg, Canada (4%); Munich, Germany (3%); and Haverhill, North Carolina (2%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921D0003)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of a maximum quantity of 415 LAU-115 D/A and 308 LAU-116 B/A guided missile launchers to enable F/A-18 aircraft to carry and launch AIM-120 and AIM-9X Missiles. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921D0021)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0737) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures various spare components in support of sustainment efforts for the Japan configuration of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft (JAA1-JAA4) for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (54.5%); Melbourne, Florida (8.6%); St. Augustine, Florida (5.5%); Provo, Utah (5.1%); Owego, New York (5%); Irvine, California (2.6%); Woodland Hills, California (1.8%); Kalamazoo. Michigan (1.4%); Rockford, Illinois (1.2%); Falls Church, Virginia (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $43,830,377 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00051) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0003). This modification adds scope to procure contractor furnished equipment for aircraft armament such as pylons for bomb racks and missile launchers with associated fittings, adaptors and mounting retainers, station controls units, air and fuel probes with suspension lugs, chaff dispenser units, feed through plates, and well covers in support of 18 F/A-18E/F aircraft for production Lot 42A. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona (54%); Clearwater, Florida (24%); El Segundo, California (8%); Forest, Mississippi (5%); St. Louis, Missouri (4%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3%); Oceanside, California (1%); and Irvine, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,358,615 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for Rheinmetall-Oerlikon Searanger 20mm gun systems. This procurement includes production, spares, and training. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,201,487. This contract combines purchases for the Navy and the government of Egypt under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Biddeford, Maine (90%); and Egypt (10%), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Foreign Military Sales (Egypt) in the amount of $19,986,969 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4)—international agreement. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-C-0013)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0113) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order procures supplies and services for the integration and analysis of one channel of the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) Satellite Communication capability for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft platform for the Navy. The primary focus is to upgrade the ARC-210 from the RT-1939A to the RT-2036 with MUOS capability on the E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (51.63%); Boulder, Colorado (14.98%); Liverpool, New York (14.39%); Menlo Park, California (10.39%); West Chester, Ohio (4.35%); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (4.26%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,066,370 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00026) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1046). This modification adds scope that provides for the integration of the Cockpit Pressure and On-Board Oxygen Generating Monitoring System onto new F/A-18E/F production aircraft in an effort to mitigate potential physiological episodes. Additionally, this modification adds scope that provides for the procurement of aircraft armament equipment (AAE) in support of the production and delivery of 78 F/A-18E/F aircraft and various quantities of miscellaneous AAE hardware, as well as non-recurring engineering for new tooling, refurbishment and replacement of broken down tools and technical documents in support of F/A-18 aircraft production. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona (49%); Clearwater, Florida (21%); St. Louis, Missouri (14%); El Segundo, California (7%); Forest, Mississippi (4%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3%); Oceanside, California (1%); and Irvine, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,607,138; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,664,399; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $119,527,363 will be obligated at time of award, $119,527,363 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.