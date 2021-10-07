Local Navy Contract Awards; September 01-15, 2021

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 07, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable dataNo applicable data, is awarded amodification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001920D0013). This modification increases the ceiling to procure propulsion system spare parts, modules, support equipment/packaging handling shipping and transportation material, and depot lay-in material in support of the F-135 propulsion system requirements of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (56%); North Berwick, Maine (13%); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Jupiter, Florida (7%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (5%); Bristol, United Kingdom (4%); Rockford, Illinois (2%); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2%); and Phoenix, Arizona (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00029) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0013). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering for Phase II design and development of unique hardware and software for the government of India in support of the MH-60R development program. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (81%); and Stratford, Connecticut (19%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $47,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0042) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering for the development, integration, testing, and deployment of the MH-60 Product Line System Configuration 24 fleet release for all MH-60 air platform variants, to include baseline management integrated management planning, integrated development environment support, support equipment baseline management, software architect, core lab support, problem trouble report legacy support, engineering tools support, and development aircraft support for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (98%); Nowra, Australia (1%); and Karup, Denmark (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,500,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $6,497,044 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.l is awarded an $8,118,017 modification; and PAE National Security Solutions Inc., is awarded a $7,644,365 modification. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; and analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Each task order will be competitively procured. The location of the work to be performed will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2022. No funding is obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfixed-price (incentive-firm-target modification (P00048) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1048). This modification is adding scope to procure material lay in for the integrated core processor in support of full performance of maintenance on line replaceable components for military service depots in support of sustainment of F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,260,058; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,563,782; non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $2,075,007; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,175,509 will be obligated at time of award, $2,563,782 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0512) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 757 Avionic Flow Valve Servo Air Supply Line kits, to include 683 kits for the Navy, 36 kits for the government of Australia, 28 kits for the government of Kuwait, and 10 validation/verification kits. Additionally, this order provides associated non-recurring engineering, logistics support, technical manuals, technical directives and deliverables in support of F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G upgrades. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,158,536; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $511,007 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001919F2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification provides non-recurring engineering to include investigations, systems engineering support, risk analysis and integration development in support of the CH-53K Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement Phase III, to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (54.5%); Stratford, Connecticut (28.5%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (11.5%); Fort Worth, Texas (4.5%); and Vergennes, Vermont (1.0%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,079,034 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data, is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides program and project management, administrative, analytical, and corporate operations support services for the Naval Air Systems Command, Command Property Office in support of audit related activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); and Arlington, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 19.8. The, is the contracting activity (N6852021D0004)., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification (P00030) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1021). This modification provides increment (2) funding for one Short Take-Off/Vertical Landing (STOVL) and one Conventional Take-Off and Landing Block 4 developmental engines, and procures one STOVL nozzle module, one STOVL three-bearing swivel module, two STOVL initial spare engines, and one initial spare power module in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (56%); North Berwick, Maine (13%); Indianapolis, Indiana (10%); Jupiter, Florida (7%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (5%); Bristol, United Kingdom (4%); Rockford, Illinois (2%); Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2%); and Phoenix, Arizona (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,067,173, fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,906,118, fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,906,118, and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,601,962 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00018) to a previously issued order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope and exercises options to procure material kits and special test/tooling equipment and provide non-recurring engineering in support of engineering change proposal development to support F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft retrofit and modification efforts for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and the governments of Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2030. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,417,745; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,276,182; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $220,104; non-U.S. DOD participants funds in the amount of $814,956; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,182,916 will be obligated on this award, of which $220,104 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee contract definitization. This contract provides logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); Orlando, Florida (26%); Greeneville, South Carolina (11%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); and El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $822,014,213; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $382,221,083; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $176,725,435; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,292,773; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,210,802; FMS funds in the amount of $217,257,071; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $412,352,906 will be obligated at time of award, $1,380,960,731 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020)., is awarded a not-to-exceedfirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity undefinitized contract. This contract procures initial spares to include global spares packages, base spares packages, deployment spares packages, and afloat spares packages in support of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air vehicle delivery schedules for the Navy Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921D0001)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures low rate initial production Lot One of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile—Extended Range (AARGM-ER). This contract provides for the production and delivery of 16 AGM-88G AARGM-ER All Up Rounds, six AGM-88G AARGM-ER Captive Air Training Missiles, four Common Munitions BIT Reprogramming Equipment Plus interface devices, initial spares, and required supplies and support. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (61%); Rocket Center, West Virginia (21%); China Lake, California (11%); and Ridgecrest, California (7%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,231,833 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0044)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0007). This modification provides for the retrofit of Airborne Electronic Attack Weapons Replacement Assembly with 100 production kits required for the modification of ALQ-218 avionics in support of EA-18G upgrades, to include 64 kits for the Navy, and 36 kits for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (92%); and Bethpage, New York (8%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,161,881; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,688,119 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00020) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042118D0004). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 8,085 AN/ARC-210(v) radios for installation in over 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne and land based (mobile and fixed) platforms for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, other government agencies, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0015). This modification increases the contract ceiling and adds scope to procure ancillary mission equipment in support of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Lot 15 production aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.