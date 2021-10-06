Local Navy Contract Awards; August 18-31, 2021

WASHINGTON

(October 06, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00008) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001917C0080). This modification exercises an option to provide organizational and intermediate depot maintenance, logistics and supply support for three KC-130J aircraft for the government of Kuwait. Additionally, this modification provides limited repair of common support equipment. Work will be performed in Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,918,884 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides predictive decision analysis, technical analysis, simulation and consulting services. Additionally, this contract provides operational sustainment of existing fielded models in support of Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Aviation Enterprise. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0037)., is awarded afirm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device (CAD/PAD) Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Chatsworth, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 dollars will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) -- only limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0006)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures 25 F900 production 3D printer systems and initial support and sustainment to include technical support, installation, support equipment and ancillary equipment problem resolution, technical publication logistic support, original equipment manufacturer reach-back capability for software and hardware components, engineering investigations and corrective actions for system anomalies, and development of initial training for the supplied systems. Work will be performed in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey (6%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (4%); Yuma, Arizona (4%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (4%); Miramar, California (4%); New River, North Carolina (4%); Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Camp Pendleton, California (4%); Fort Worth, Texas (4%); Newburgh, New York (4%); Lemoore, California (4%); Whidbey Island, Washington (4%); Oceana, Virginia (4%); North Island, California (4%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Jacksonville, Florida (4%); Mayport, Florida (4%); Point Mugu, California (4%); Fallon, California (4%); Camp Springs, Maryland (4%); New Orleans, Louisiana (4%); Patuxent River, Maryland (4%); China Lake, California (4%); Iwakuni, Japan (3%); and Okinawa, Japan (3%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00201) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0067). This modification provides for non-recurring engineering in support of upgrades for Software Development Lab 6 and the data-at-rest encryption solution for P-8A Lot 11 aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (92.1%); and St. Louis, Missouri (7.9%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $11,593,358 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0709) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures eight spare part and management and delivery of parts in support of the CH-53K low rate initial production configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (64.24%); Waltham, Massachusetts (6.92%); Redmond, Washington (6.58%); Farnborough, United Kingdom (5.39%); Stamford, Connecticut (3.59%); Cromwell, Connecticut (1.72%); Stratford, Ontario, Canada (1.65%); Paramount, California (1.46%); Cary, North Carolina (1.33%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (7.12%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,064,287 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., are awarded a combinedfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design, technical documentation, fabrication, system integration, test and evaluation, and rapid prototyping support. These contracts do not include options, and have a maximum cumulative value of $30,300,000. This contract was competitively awarded with full and open competition. All items will be procured and evaluated at the delivery order level. Types of equipment may include radar, voice and data communications, cryptographic equipment, electronic countermeasures and navigation aids as they pertain to electronic warfare and radio frequency systems. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (50%); and Lorton, Virginia (50%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $1,000 ($500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta System for Award Management website, with three offers received. The, is the contracting activity.