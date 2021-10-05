Local Navy Contract Awards; August 02-17, 2021

WASHINGTON

(October 05, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded anmodification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0841) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This order provides non-recurring engineering and field services representative efforts to bring 12 MH-60R aircraft from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to a Republic of Korea Navy configuration. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (38%); Best, France (37%); Owego, New York (18%); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (7%), and is expected to be completed in November 2026. FMS funds in the amount of $117,686,514 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract provides for program management support to include development of customer unique capabilities in support of the continued development of the air system for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (71%); Redondo Beach, California (13%); Melbourne, Florida (1%); and various undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (15%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. FMS customer funds in the amount of $18,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0040)., is awarded a not-to-exceed undefinitizedmodification (P00028) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001919C0013). This modification adds scope to provide integration and installation of a Hellenic Navy System configuration on three USN8 time configuration remote sensors for aircraft. This modification also provides for efforts on three replace in kind aircraft to bring the aircraft into a USN8 configuration. Additionally it procures four Airborne Low Frequency Sonars in support of the MH-60R program for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Best, France (46%); Owego, New York (40%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (9%); and Stratford, Connecticut (5%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,300,976; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,855,070 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures full rate production of Lot 10 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM), to include conversion of 87 U.S. government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs); and 40 Germany Air Force-provided AGM-88B HARMs into 127 AGM-88E AARGM All-Up-Rounds, and related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, spares, and fleet deployment in support of F/A-18C/D, F/A-18E/F, and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds on the amount of $152,852; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,838,045; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,591,212; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $662,782; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $27,635,479 will be obligated at time of award, $815,634 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0013)., was awarded a, fixed-price (incentive) firm target, firm-fixed-price modification (P00056) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0001). This modification provides for alternative sources aircraft alignment definitization of material impacts to F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter low rate initial production Lots 12-14 aircraft in support the U.S. government's decision to establish alternative source suppliers for materials and hardware within the F-35 production line for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Hoogergeide, Netherlands (89%); Laval, Quebec, Canada (9%); and Rancho Dominguez, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $159,568; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,982,671; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,688,543; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,457,633; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,412,057; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $31,910,309 will be obligated at time of award, $15,671,214 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded August 2, 2021)No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures full rate production Lot 15 CD-108B/ALE-50(V) control, dispenser, decoy, countermeasures Integrated Multi-Platform Launch Controllers (IMPLC), to include 37 IMPLCs and induction and repair of IMPLC lab assets in support of the F/A-18 program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (64%); and Goleta, California (36%), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,465,141; fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,650,144; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,650,144 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0067)., is awarded anfirm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the joint program office for cartridge actuated device/propellant actuated device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Chatsworth, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) -- only limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity. (N00174-21-D-0013).No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-award-fee modification (P00049) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope for the development of the F-35 pilot training device production run-time server for the Navy, Air Force and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (78%) and Fort Worth, Texas (22%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,254,062; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds $5,254,062; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $2,314,696 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00028) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1071). This modification exercises an option to procure one P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27AE engine for the government of Korea. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (53%); Durham, North Carolina (43%); Singapore (3%); and Bromont, Canada (1%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $14,643,783 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0804) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0007). This order provides for the upgrade of 10 AN/APG-79 radars from Configuration A to Configuration B and continuing required efforts to repair Weapons Replaceable Assemblies identified as nonfunctioning following baseline testing. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (44%); Forest, Mississippi (33%); and El Segundo, California (23%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,495,005 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.