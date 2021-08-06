Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing Joins Wrench Group

MARIETTA, Ga.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Wrench Group, LLC ("Wrench"), a national leader in home services, announced that Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing, based in Hollywood, Md., has joined the company's family of regional brands. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction expands the Wrench Group presence into the Mid-Atlantic region. Boothe's was founded in 1993 and provides a wide array of services for homeowners in southern Maryland, including heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and drains.



"Boothe's has built a reputation of outstanding customer service and rapid response from certified technicians over their nearly three decades in business," said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. "Their track record of growth is a perfect match for Wrench Group as we move into the mid-Atlantic for the first time."



"Joining the Wrench Group family is a major milestone for us, as they embody the same values of excellence that I founded our business upon," said Wayne Boothe, president and owner of Boothe's. "Wrench's technology and operations support will enable us to grow more efficiently while providing the same high level of service that our customers have come to rely on."



Boothe's will retain its local leadership and management, and continue to operate under its current brand. They currently have over 115 team members and serve approximately 25,000 clients across southern Maryland, with a service area that spans from the southeast Washington D.C. suburbs to Point Lookout, from the Potomac River across to the Chesapeake Bay.



About Wrench Group



Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating under 22 brands in 16 markets across the United States. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.1 million customers annually with over 3,600 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.