Local Navy Contract Awards; July 12-30, 2021

Contracts For July 12, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 13, 2021



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $23,018,589 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for the integration of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) country into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and provides country-specific program support for F-35 aircraft production, modifications, logistics, and sustainment efforts. Work will be performed in Ft Worth, Texas (58%); Nagoya, Japan (26%); Orlando, Florida (11%); Redondo Beach, California (3%); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. FMS customer funds in the amount of $23,018,589 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(4). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0037).



Contracts For July 14, 2021



The Navy is awarding 600 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contracts (MACs) to businesses in multiple locations across 29 of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia for future competition of support service requirements to be solicited by Department of the Navy activities under rolling admissions of the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) multiple-award contract vehicle for engineering support services and program management support services in 23 functional areas. The government estimates approximately $5,000,000,000 in services will be procured per year via orders issued under the SeaPort-NxG multiple award contracts. These MACs have a 2.5-year base period of performance with an additional five year ordering period option. These contracts were competitively procured via Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOps), with 620 offers received. No contract funds will be obligated on the basic MAC awards. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-21-R-7000).



Lockheed Martin Aculight Corp., Bothell, Washington, is awarded a $12,291,610 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for technical services, integration, test, validation, and demonstration events support for the airborne high energy laser system for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia (42%); Bothell, Washington (30%); and Orlando, Florida (28%), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at the time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a sole-source award in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a) (2) (iii)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-21-D-4412).



Contracts For July 15, 2021



General Electric Aviation Systems LLC, Vandalia, Ohio, is awarded a $55,364,514 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure 219 generator converter units in support of the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,258,152; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,106,362 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 16, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 19, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $24,999,480 firm-fixed-price order (N6134021F0119) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6134019G0002). This order provides for the upgrade of the P-8A Poseidon maintenance training device suite, to include virtual maintenance trainers and related courseware and hardware in support of the P-8A aircraft platform to ensure the fleet receives training in current aircraft production baseline capabilities that align with real-life flight scenarios for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed Jacksonville, Florida (60%); St. Louis, Missouri (15%); Seattle, Washington (15%); and Edinburgh, Australia (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,139,920; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $10,859,560 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 20, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 21, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $19,066,327 undefinitized modification (P00005) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0032). This modification adds scope to procure 16 Operational Data Integrated Network Base kits, to include software installation and integration support for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program in support of the Navy, Air Force and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,051,967; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,929,986; and non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $2,551,229 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 22, 2021



Stratus Systems Inc., Belle Chasse, Louisiana, is awarded a $22,036,558 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0023).



Contracts For July 23, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $11,995,313 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0550) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides production engineering support in support of the integration and installation of weapon systems on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (82%); and St. Louis, Missouri (18%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,887,845 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 26, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $62,223,278 undefinitized firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0511) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order procures 190 parachutes and 56 drag chute systems required to meet both full operational capabilities and an urgent requirement in support of delivered air systems for F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for non- Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Non-DOD funds in the amount of $25,407,691; and FMS funds in the amount of $5,703,948 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $37,007,569 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0074). This modification adds scope to procure special tooling and test equipment for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line in support of second source canopy tooling and other known capacity gaps for the Navy, Marines, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in El Segundo California (41%); Sylmar, California (26%); McKinney, Texas (26%); Melbourne, Australia (5%); Montville, New Jersey (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (0.92%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.08%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,753,641; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,753,640; and non-DOD participants funds in the amount of $19,500,288 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $16,432,736 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0854) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0007). This order provides for unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data collection support services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (20%); and various undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,432,736 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 27, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $48,777,624 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0316) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures low-rate initial production systems, to include 11 processors and 12 infrared receivers in support of the F/A-18 infrared search and track system. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (74.8%); Ocala, Florida (21.4%); and Santa Barbara, California (3.8%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,560,986; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,126,638 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $19,721,397 cost reimbursable modification (P00028) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering risk reduction efforts to support the delivery schedule of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft FAA1-FAA3 for the government of France. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (43%); Syracuse, New York (15%); Dallas, Texas (12%); Orlando, Florida (11%); West Chester, Ohio (9%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $19,721,397 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 28, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $38,969,779 modification (P00047) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-award-fee contract (N0001919C0010). This modification increases the scope to develop the generic net enabled weapons and improved electronic attack mechanization capabilities from system functional review to development test complete on F-35A/B/C aircraft for the Air Force and the governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (86%); and El Segundo, California (14%), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount $420,232; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $2,150,693 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded an $8,511,060 modification (P00022) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C1028). This modification converts the main operating base (MOB)-8 (MB-8) secondary system to a MOB primary system; incorporates engineering change proposal (ECP) NG-4288 ultra-high frequency radio removal into MB-8; and incorporates the diminishing manufacturing sources change requests/ECPs into MB-8, and forward operating base (FOB) (FB)-5, and the tooling main operating base. In addition, this modification procures and installs one MOB validation and verification kit, and one FOB validation/verification kit. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (42.28%); Kearney Mesa, California (31.21%); Patuxent River, Maryland (8.19%); Jacksonville, Florida (6.08%); Palmdale, California (4.98%); San Diego, California (4.80%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.22%); Mayport, Florida (1.17%); and Dulles, Virginia (0.07%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,511,060 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 29, 2021



CASS Professional Services Corp., Temecula, California (N0042121D0033); and Omega Aerial Refueling Services, Alexandria, Virginia (N0042121D0034), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. These contracts provide contractor-owned, contractor-operated, air-to-air refueling services to receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $900,078,260, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various West Coast fleet area control and surveillance facility (FACSFAC) training ranges (35%); various Marine Corps training ranges (35%); various East Coast FACSFAC training ranges (25%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six proposals were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services for the F-5 F/N aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West, Florida (32%); NAS Fallon, Nevada (30%); Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona (25%); and NAS Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Louisiana (13%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0036).



General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $33,712,972 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for logistic support, maintenance services, supply chain and spares management, and sustainment support in support of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and its dual control mobile ground control station. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (45%); Manama, Bahrain (45%); and Poway, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,799,510 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0016).



Contracts For July 30, 2021



American Systems, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $165,409,685 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides software engineering and technical support services in support of a wide range of naval air programs for aircraft systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Systems Command Software Engineering Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (93%); North Island, California (3%); Seattle, Washington (2%); Indianapolis, Indiana (1%); and Jacksonville, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0035).



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $40,744,320 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0588) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 48 F/A-18E/F and EA-18G trailing edge flap shipsets. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,744,320 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an $8,875,584 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0024) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures 86 satellite communication retrofit kits for F/18 series aircraft as follows: 36 for EA-18G aircraft, 25 for F/A-18E aircraft, and 25 for F/A-18F aircraft, to include rate tooling to increase monthly kit production capacity. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,875,584 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.