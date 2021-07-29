Local Navy Contract Awards; June 24-July 9, 2021

Contracts For June 24, 2021



Tactical Air Support Inc., Reno, Nevada, is awarded a $14,800,000 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the procurement of six block upgrade system kits, consisting of four F-5N+ kits and two F-5F+ kits, in support of the F-5N+/F+ avionics reconfiguration and tactical enhancement/modernization for inventory standardization program. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (28%); Olathe, Kansas (15%); Carlsbad, California (11%); Clarksburg, Maryland (10%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (7%); Woodland Hills, California (6%); Franklin, North Carolina (6%); Salt Lake City, Utah (4%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3%); Warner Robbins, Georgia (2%); Camarillo, California (2%); Jupiter, Florida (2%); Avenel, New Jersey (1%); Fairborn, Ohio (1%); Deerfield, Illinois (1%); and Auburn, Alabama (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,800,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-C-0037).



Contracts For June 25, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $735,903,127 modification (P00004) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0047. This modification increases the scope for nine Lot Five low rate initial production CH-53K heavy-lift aircraft and associated aircraft, programmatic and logistical support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (36.71%); Wichita, Kansas (9.86%); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.19%); St. Louis, Missouri (4.30%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (3.19%); Redmond, Washington (1.91%); Quebec, Canada (1.66%); Kent, Washington (1.63%); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.59%); Cudahy, Wisconsin (1.39%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1.19%); Jupiter, Florida (1.01%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (27.37%); and various locations outside CONUS (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $735,903,127 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For June 28, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For June 29, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York, is awarded a $129,000,000 modification (P00027) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification increases the scope for the production and delivery of three MH-60R aircraft as replacement-in-kind for the Navy. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52%); Stratford, Connecticut (40%); and Troy, Alabama (8%), and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $129,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $24,963,736 modification (P00003) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0443 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification increases the scope to procure a redesigned end product for the following systems: gun system controller unit, communications, navigation, identification dual channel transceiver and multi-channel receiver, electrical power generation and conversion voltage converters and inverters, and aircraft exterior lighting approach light for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,259,599; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,259,594; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $4,444,543 will be obligated at time of award, $10,259,594 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Collins Aerospace, Richardson, Texas, is awarded an $18,159,063 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0213) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0031. This order procures one high power transmit set (HPTS) modernization validation kit and one HPTS modernization verification kit and installation of each in the E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (70%); and Tinker, Oklahoma (30%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,159,063 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For June 30, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,803,683,878 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and fixed-price-incentive-firm undefinitized contract action. This contract provides for the procurement of recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support, supply chain management and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (61%); Orlando, Florida (24%); Greenville, South Carolina (8%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4%); and El Segundo, California (3%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $91,083,695; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $40,478,232; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $56,922,784; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,192,677; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $76,946,111; and FMS funds in the amount of $41,266,703 will be obligated at the time of the award, $215,677,388 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020).



Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $328,156,454 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of Lot 21 as follows: 483 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical missiles (212 for the Navy, 187 for the Air Force and 84 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers); 82 AIM-9X block II plus all up round missiles (eight for the Navy, eight for the Air Force and 66 for FMS customers); 156 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (82 for the Air Force and 74 for FMS customers); eight Block II Special Air Training Missiles (two for the Air Force and six for FMS customers); 198 all up round containers (75 for the Navy, 73 for the Air Force and 50 for FMS customers); six spare advanced optical target detectors (two for the Air Force and four for FMS customers); five spare advanced optical target detector containers (two for the Air Force and three for FMS customers); 29 spare Block II guidance units (live battery) (13 for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and 12 for FMS customers); six spare Block II plus guidance units (live battery) for FMS customers; 41 guidance unit containers for FMS customers; 72 spare Captive Air Training Missile guidance units (inert battery) (22 for the Navy, three for the Air Force, and 47 for FMS customers); two spare Block I propulsion steering sections for the Air Force; seven spare Block II propulsion steering sections (two for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and one for FMS customers); 72 spare Block II electronics units (68 for the Navy and four for the Air Force); two classroom explosive ordnance disposal systems trainers for FMS customers; one practical explosive ordnance disposal systems trainer for a FMS customer; 11 multi-purpose training missiles for various FMS customers; 135 tail caps (eight for the Navy, 16 for the Air Force and 111 for FMS customers); 35 tail cap containers (two for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and 29 for FMS customers); one lot of spares assets for the Navy; one lot of spares assets for the Air Force; and one lot of spares assets for the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31%); North Logan, Utah (10%); Keyser, West Virginia (9%); Niles, Illinois (8%); Vancouver, Washington (5%); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5%); Goleta, California (4%); Cheshire, Connecticut (4%); Heilbronn, Germany (3%); Simsbury, Connecticut (2%); San Jose, California (2%); Valencia, California (2%); Anaheim, California (2%); Cajon, California (2%); Cincinnati, Ohio (1%); Anniston, Alabama (1%); San Diego, California (1%); Chatsworth, California (1%); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1%); Claremont, California (1%); Sumner, Washington (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,204,232; fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $102,681,830; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $802,382; fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $257,638; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $108,826; fiscal 2019 missile procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $295,576; and FMS funds in the amount of $125,805,970 will be obligated at the time of award, $295,576 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0723).



Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Middlesex, United Kingdom, is awarded a $28,925,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0042121F0096) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0004). This order procures the production and support of Lot 3 SKU-10A/A and SKU-11A/A survival seat kit assembly for the enhanced emergency oxygen system for the Navy. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (52%); and Ronkonkoma, New York (48%), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,995,250; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,670,152; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $259,598 will be obligated at time of award, $259,598 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $17,303,517 modification (P00011) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001918F1645) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification increases the scope to procure 12 MV-22 Integrated Aircraft Survivability Equipment (IASE) A-kits configuration B to C; 24 MV-22 IASE A-kits configuration A to C; and 60 MV-22 IASE fuel tank Delta A-kits. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,303,517 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, Defence Business Services Finance, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures one E-3D aircraft for use as an in-flight trainer in support of the E-6B aircraft program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0045).



Mercury Defense Systems Inc., Cypress, California, is awarded an $11,794,811 firm-fixed-price order (N6833521F0130) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833517G0017). This order procures 12 Type I.v1 Advanced Digital Radio Frequency Memories (DRFM) production units, each configured with two 18 GHz radio frequency converter modules and two micro-DRFM modules; seven Type II.v3 Advanced DRFM production units, each configured with four 7-11 GHz radio frequency converter modules and four micro-DRFM modules; and data deliverables in support of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort for topic N06-036 titled, "Advanced Techniques for Digital Radio Frequency Memories (DRFM)" for the Navy and Air Force. Work will be performed in Cypress, California (83%); and West Caldwell, New Jersey (17%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,278,140; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,197,136; and fiscal 2021 working capital (DoD) funds in the amount of $1,319,535 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,931,121 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0497) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0005). This order provides transitional support and services for the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Transportation Command to provide the North American warehousing and global transportation for the F-35 propulsion system. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,465,561; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,465,560 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 1, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 2, 2021



Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $171,629,206 fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-reimbursable contract. This contract procures three Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band low rate initial production Lot One ship sets, associated spares, gold units for operational test program set development and associated technical data. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (44%); Forest, Mississippi (33%); El Segundo, California (20%); Ft. Wayne, Indiana (2%); and Andover, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $171,629,206 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0053).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $12,970,550 modification (P00005) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F5008) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification exercises an option to provide continued support for integrated test team operations in executing advanced development experimentation flights and development testing in support of future delta system software builds for the Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,632,077 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For July 6, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 7, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 8, 2021



No applicable data.



Contracts For July 9, 2021



MZA Associates Corp., Albuquerque, New Mexico, is awarded an $11,150,425 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for technical and subject matter expert services for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Virginia. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia (70%); and Albuquerque, New Mexico (30%), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $230,000 will be obligated at the time of award, of which funds in the amount of $230,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a sole-source award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a) (2) (iii)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-21-D-4413).