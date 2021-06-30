Maryland Air National Guard Celebrates 100 Years Serving the State and Nation

Maryland Air National Guard archive file photo.

BALTIMORE

(June 28, 2021)—The Maryland Air National Guard is kicking off a yearlong Centennial Celebration with a ceremony to commemorate the 100 years serving the state and nation. Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford will serve as the presiding official of the event, Tuesday, June 29th at Warfield Air National Base.The 104th Observation Squadron, MDANG's first unit and one the oldest is the U.S. Air Force, was federally recognized on June 29, 1921. The 104th Fighter Squadron, which flies the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, continues their lineage as a descendent unit."For 100 years, the Maryland Air National Guard has been a cornerstone of the defense of this nation, and the protection of this state," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "When we need the Guard most, it answers the call every single time-whether it's to protect Marylanders, support humanitarian efforts, or respond to a global pandemic. We could not be prouder of the men and women of the Guard."Over the last 100 years, the MDANG has grown to be nearly 1500 Airmen that are assigned to 17 squadrons and flights across the 175th Wing. In addition to supporting flying operations, those Airmen serve in wide range of career fields, like cyber, civil engineering, maintenance, logistics, intelligence, medical, security, administration, and more.Maryland Airmen have deployed overseas since World War II helping bring their skills and expertise to support the federal mission. They have also supported domestic missions within the state and across the U.S. during floods, hurricanes, civil unrest and cyber-attacks.Over the past year and half, Airmen from the 175th Wing have supported the state's Covid-19 pandemic response at the M&T Bank Stadium helping nearly 250,000 residents get vaccinated, at the Strategic National Stockpile warehouse processing and delivering over 59 million pieces of PPE and other critical medical equipment across the state, distributing thousands of meals to community, and provided 400 vulnerability assessments to state and local websites and IP addresses."We are incredibly proud of our rich and distinguished history answering our nation's call and serving the citizens of Maryland," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Johnson, 175th Wing commander. "The future of Wing is bright as our Airmen lead the way by bringing air power to support allies across the globe and protecting our digitally connected world with first-class cyber capabilities."