Local Navy Contract Awards; June 16-23, 2021

WASHINGTON

(June 23, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order N68335-21-F-0345 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides threat drivers and requirements analysis, porotype development and experimentation, engineering support, modeling and simulation analysis, rapid prototyping to include fabrication, integration, lifecycle logistics support and forward deployed operations in support of command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technology advancement to enhance communications techniques with operational mapping and network intelligence technology. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (38%); Yuma, Arizona (20%); Tampa, Florida (13%); Johnstown, Pennsylvania (10%); Braggs, Oklahoma (10%); San Diego, California (6%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (3%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement (DoD) funds in the amount of $818,228 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00017) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0033. This modification increases the ceiling to provide additional air vehicles, support equipment and spares in support of the RQ-21A Blackjack Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) and ScanEagle UAS for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (83%); various locations outside the continental U.S. (12%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized contract modification (P00041) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification adds scope to further develop and integrate three unique weapons capabilities through system functional review to development test complete on the F-35A and F-35B aircraft for the governments of the United Kingdom and Italy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (39%); Stevenage, United Kingdom (36%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (12%); El Segundo, California (4%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); Harlow, United Kingdom (2%); Tucson, Arizona (2%); Orlando, Florida (1%); and Amityville, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $116,462,707 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2021), is awarded amodification (P00008) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-21-F-0434 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification adds scope to procure 362 spare parts and support required for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K low rate initial production configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (35.34%); Stamford, Connecticut (8.83%); Quebec, Canada (7.22%); Seattle, Washington (4.23%); Pottsville, Pennsylvania (2.86%); Slough, United Kingdom (2.64%); Jackson, Mississippi (2.55%); Cudahy, Wisconsin (2.08%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.96%); Los Angeles, California (1.87%); Stratford, Canada (1.47%); Cromwell, Connecticut (1.43%); Enfield, Connecticut (1.25%); Lindenhurst, New York (1.23%); Creston, Iowa (1.15%); Grapevine, Texas (1.06%); Waltham, Massachusetts (1.06%); various locations within the continental U.S. (21.09%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.68%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $73,221,421 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2021), is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized cost reimbursable order (N00019-21-F-0836) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order provides engineering support to address deficiencies for production and modifications of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and delivery of associated technical data for the Navy, Marine Corps and the Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount $4,901,961; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,195,771; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement funds (Air Force) in the amount of $2,489,885, will be obligated at the time of award, $19,685,656 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2021), is awarded amodification (P00018) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00421-19-F-0531 issued under basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003. This modification exercises an option to provide software engineering and testing, avionics integration and testing and avionics acquisition support to include classified and unclassified laboratories, configuration and data management and release of avionics software products and related systems in support of V-22 Software Support Activity systems. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,605,114; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of 1,206,933; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Department of Defense (DoD)) funds in the amount of $988,118; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $767,668; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $433,859; and fiscal 2021 procurement (DoD) funds in the amount of $362,423, will be obligated at time of award, $5,593,232 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 18, 2021)No applicable data.No applicable data.