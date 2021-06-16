Local Navy Contract Awards; June 8-June 15, 2021

WASHINGTON

(June 16, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00112) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001915C0003). This modification adds scope to provide continued support services, including program management, non-recurring unique requirements, and training in support of increment five integration of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers into the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); and an undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (40%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. FMS funds in the amount of $137,680,806 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.; Bridges System Integration LLC, Herndon, Virginia (N0042121D0027);; Futron Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia (N0042121D0029); iSoft Solution LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N0042121D0030); Mission Analytics LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (N0042121D0031); and US International Development Consortium Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N0042121D0032), are awarded an estimated aggregate ceiling ofcost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Integrated Command, Control and Intelligence (IC2&I) Division. These contracts provide engineering and technical support services for legacy, current, and next generation audio/video systems, including efficient information exchange of voice, video and/or data from concept through deployment and the planning, research, design, testing, integration, verification, customization, installation and system operations support of those systems, subsystems, and components in support of the IC2&I Division, which integrates and delivers products for command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems for the U.S Department of Defense, various other U.S. government departments and agencies and foreign governments. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $100,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed at various locations within and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via a small business set aside; 13 offers from 13 vendors were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides management and technical support services for the operation, development, sustainment, training and management of the acquisition management system suite of software applications that provide both acquisition management and acquisition data in support of the Acquisition Tools and Processes Program. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0025)., is awarded a(P00002) modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0003). This modification exercises an option to procure various material associated with a quantity of 36 Stand-Off Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM ER) data link pods and containers in support of the SLAM ER obsolescence redesign program for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (90%); and St, Louis, Missouri (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Foreign Military Sales in the amount of $78,355,686 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide continuing operator, maintenance, logistics and sustainment engineering support, to include training, supply chain and spares management for peculiar items, peculiar support equipment, and technical publications in support of the RQ-4A Global Hawk Broad Area Maritime Surveillance—Demonstrator (BAMS-D) aircraft being mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (45%); undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (33%); San Diego, California (8%); Indianapolis, Indiana (7%); El Segundo, California (4%); Sterling, Virginia (2%); and Salt Lake City, Utah (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,773,633 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0054)., is awarded amodification (P00009) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001917F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification exercises an option to procure 69 Primary Bleed Air Pressure Regulator (PBAR) and Shut Off Valve Delta Kit modifications; and 384 PBAR new valve kits in support of the environmental control system PBAR and shut off valve improvement for F/A-18 series aircraft. Work will be performed in Windsor, Connecticut (80%); El Segundo, California (12%); and St. Louis, Missouri (8%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,972,948 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0426) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides for non-recurring engineering in support of the design of the Common MH-60R/S Aircraft survivability equipment architecture to integrate the APR-39C(V)2 radar warning receiver into the MH-60S avionics system and implement common audio and symbology architecture across the MH-60R and MH-60S aircraft for the U.S. Navy and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Owego, New York and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,190,800 and FMS funds in the amount of $2,848,954 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of 285 modernized radios as well as associated engineering support necessary to calibrate and maintain special test equipment while in production. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,973,461; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $102,251 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0064)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0434) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides systems engineering and program management services in support of CH-53K low rate initial production Lots 5 and 6 aircraft rate tooling. Work will be performed in Rochester, United Kingdom (67.6%); Kent, Washington (14.3%); Stratford, Connecticut (12. 9%); Berlin, Connecticut (4.6%); Madrid, Spain (0.4%); and Cudahy, Washington (0.2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,493,860 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.