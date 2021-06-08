Local Navy Contract Awards; May 17-June 7, 2021

WASHINGTON

(June 8, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized contract modification (P00039) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, integration and testing of the aircraft interface module in support of ASQ-239 electronic warfare/countermeasures system upgrades planned for F-35 Lot 17 aircraft deliveries for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (75%); and Fort Worth, Texas (25%), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,500,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0315) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data collection support services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,246,349 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., was awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00013) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (N0042116D0012). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to address T-45 engine availability shortages that are adversely affecting the ability to train student naval aviators by utilizing existing modeling tools and subject matter experts, enabling the identification of focused improvements in depot-level engine maintenance procedures, including suboptimal production system flow, lack of trained manpower, high personnel turnover, coordination, communication, and prioritization of tasks. Work will be performed in Addison, Texas (99%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded a, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides field maintenance services in support of fleet area controls and surveillance facility air control tracking systems and AN/FYK-39(V) radar warning receivers. Additionally, this contract provides an automated air traffic control and surveillance capability relying on digitized radar data and utilizing color graphic displays OJ-753U(V)2, stand-alone radar console OJ-753U(V)1, integrated range status system, a variant of the AN/FYK-39 radar warning receivers, specifically adapted for use at Marine Corps range facilities; and standard terminal automation replacement system, for use at Navy facilities. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (30%); San Diego, California (15%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (15%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (10%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (6%); Twentynine Palms, California (4%); Okinawa, Japan (4%); Townsend, Georgia (4%); Camp Pendleton, California (4%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (2%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2%); Yuma, Arizona (1%); Bridgeport, California (1%); Quantico, Virginia (1%); and Fort Bragg, North Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0022)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-21-D-0009 for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the joint program office for the Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Simsbury, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N6134020F0029) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This order provides for the production and delivery of 48 automatic backup oxygen system retrofit kits for the T-45 aircraft, to include installation tooling, engineering reach back, spares and support equipment. Work will be performed San Antonio, Texas (80%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,766,817; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,117,363 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (0009-23) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001913G0011). This modification exercises options to repair and return T56-A-427A engine modules and propulsion systems to a ready for issue serviceable condition, to include repair of four reduction gearboxes, seven power section modules, seven propulsion system units, and one torque meter in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70%); Winnipeg, Canada (25%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,758,770 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042117D0036). This modification is increasing the ceiling to continue to provide warfare analysis, modeling and simulation, software development, architectures builds and assessments, acquisition analysis and support, and analytic program support in support of naval and joint warfighting capability assessment and warfighting analytic efforts for the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Aviation Enterprise, Chief of Naval Operations, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for engineering investigations, engineering change proposals, integration, testing, spares repair parts, engineering and technical support in support of the fibre channel network switch (FCNS-24) Lot 45 full rate production. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,985,269 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121C0028)., is awarded a(P00001) modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001921C0034). This modification exercises an option to procure additional software builds to provide correction of deficiencies, to include software enhancements or improvements, engineering analyses and evaluations, and integration and test activity in support of the P-8A Increment 3 Acoustics Multi-static Active Coherent Enhancements program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (65%); California, Maryland (25%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $750,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00035) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001915C0091). This modification adds scope to procure two additional E-2D Delta System/Software Configuration Build IV (DSSC4) developmental test aircraft, increasing the quantity from three to five. This modification also provides for the upgrade of the mission computer display memory from 32GB to 64GB. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (64.3%); McLean, Virginia (9.3%); McKinney, Texas (7.8%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (5.7%); Broomfield, Colorado (4.0%); Ronkonkoma, New York (2.6%); St, Augustine, Florida (1.6%); Gardena, California (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.6%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $102,393 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded anfixed-price incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering and material to develop and qualify the degraded visual environment helmet mounted display and processor capability for integration into the Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas (52%); Aurora, Illinois (25%); Torrance, California (18%); and Huntsville, Alabama (5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,791,792 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0031)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification (P00014) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1063). This modification exercises an option to procure Group 5 unmanned air system (UAS) intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support for outside the Continental U.S. (OCONUS) Task Force Southwest and Marine Corps operations using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper UAS. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (45%); Poway, California (15%); and various locations OCONUS (40%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,183,991 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering and logistics and sustainment program support for F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft in support of the government of Poland. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (72%); Orlando, Florida (19%); El Segundo, California (5%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (2%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); and Redondo, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $24,295,051 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0024)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for integrating existing, new, or modified Iridium devices and Iridium network capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance requirements at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000; and working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated at the time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $10,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a sole source award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a) (2) (iii)—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements., is the contracting activity (N00178-21-D-4402)., is awarded amodification (P00016) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0571) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification increases the scope for nine engineering change proposals comprised of material kits and special test/tooling equipment necessary to support retrofit and modification efforts on F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,532,654; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,015,883; non-DoD participants funds in the amount of $4,872,175; and FMS funds in the amount of $3,062,255 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized order (N0001920F0078) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification increases the scope for procurement of various material and software required for the 30P06 capability upgrade to all fielded pilot and maintenance training systems in support of the F-35 program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (95%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $16,553,212; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,144,533; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $29,468,421 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 53 distributed targeting processor-networked (DTP-N) B-kits; 44 DTP-N A1-kits; and 19 DTP-N A2 kits in support of DTP-N full-rate production to implement anti-surface warfare capability in the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and government of Australia. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (78%); and St Louis, Missouri (22%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $ 21,740,453; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,365,284 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0001)., is awarded amodification (P00036) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001914C0036). This modification increases the ceiling to extend services and adds hours increasing the full-scale fatigue repair time to achieve the required simulated flight hours in support of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft development. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (59%); Melbourne, Florida (35%); and Bethpage, New York (6%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.