Thomas E. Hutchins Announces Resignation as District 2 Representative; Cites Personal Challenges

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (June 8, 2021)—Calvert County, Maryland, Commissioner Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins (R, District 2) today announced his resignation from the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) effective June 28, 2021. Commissioner Hutchins also submitted his resignation to the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, which begins the process to appoint a successor for the District 2 position.



"Having spent my early youth in the quietness of the crossroads of Barstow, I went on to serve in many organizations and capacities both here and abroad. Thus, it was a particular honor to come back to Calvert and serve you in my home district," said Commissioner Hutchins, while announcing his resignation to the public during the BOCC open session meeting on June 8.



The governor must appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of the term, which ends the third Tuesday in December 2022. The Calvert County Republican Central Committee will submit a written nomination to the governor, who may either appoint the recommended individual or make an alternate nomination within 15 days of the submission.



When a vacancy occurs during a recess of the Maryland Senate, the governor will appoint an individual during the recess. After the next meeting of the Maryland General Assembly begins, the governor will have 30 days to submit to the senate the nomination of either the individual appointed or another individual. The Maryland Senate votes to confirm or reject the appointment.