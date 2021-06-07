Local Navy Contract Awards; May 3-14, 2021

WASHINGTON

, is awarded amodification (P00006) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0001). This modification exercises an option to procure six AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems. Additionally, this modification provides software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial, and administrative data necessary for AN/APG-79(V)4 replacement radar retrofit integration into the F/A-18C/D aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (41.1%); El Segundo, California (32.6%); Andover, Massachusetts (18.3%); and Dallas, Texas (8%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,040,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. , is awarded anmodification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0008). This contract exercises an option for the production and delivery of 300 Mode 5 capable AN/APX-117A/118A/123A(V) Common Identification Friend or Foe Digital Transponder Systems and associated shop replaceable assemblies in support of fixed and rotary winged aircraft for the Navy, Army and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (85%); and Austin, Texas (15%), and is expected to be completed in May 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. , was awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00178-20-C-2310 to exercise options for Littoral Combat Ship Independence for combat management system software support and in-service engineering support. Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, with the period of performance ending April 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,720 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year (10 U.S. Code § 2410a—Contracts for periods crossing fiscal years: severable service contracts; leases of real or personal property). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 30, 2021), is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0042121F0394) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order procures Lots Three and Four T-45 aircraft inlet modification retrofit kits. Additionally, this order includes associated support equipment, special tooling, logistics support, and original equipment manufacturer engineering for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,339,555; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,640,729 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00104) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0050). This modification adds scope for the procurement of four VH-92A aircraft MT-1 cabin interiors and MT-1 spares in support for depot level stand up for the Presidential Helicopters Replacement Program. Work will be performed in Woodland, Washington (70%); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (10%); Wood Dale, Illinois (7%); Stratford, Connecticut (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (11%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,218,228; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,198,699; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,056,158 will be obligated at time of award, $15,056,158 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0047). This modification adds scope to provide production system engineering and program management support in support of CH-53K aircraft low-rate initial production. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,273,575 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical support; maintenance and material management; software engineering, development, and integration; and development of logistics packages in support of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence operational maintenance and engineering training for the Navy, Air Force, Army and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (60%); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (40%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0021)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical support and problem resolution in support of integration and sustainment of the Digital Data Set system into the T-45 aircraft. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5). The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0024).No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0889) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides technical and sustainment support for E-2C/D aircraft common and unique requirements for the Governments of France and Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (59.9%); Misawa, Japan (22.6%); Dayton, Ohio (4.4%); St. Augustine, Florida (4.3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $16,584,235 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.