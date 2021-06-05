Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Charles County

NANJEMOY, Md.

(June 4, 2021)—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday evening in Charles County.At about 7:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Liverpool Point Road in the area of Riverside Road in Nanjemoy, Maryland. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a collision reconstruction specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.According to a preliminary investigation, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 operated by an unidentified male driver, was traveling northbound on Liverpool Point Road in the area Riverside Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed the center line and traveled off the roadway.The Toyota became airborne and struck a utility pole. After striking the utility pole, the Toyota continued across a grassy area and came to a final rest along a wooded area. The Toyota then caught fire and was fully engulfed by fire. The operator of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on the scene. Troopers are working to identify the operator.Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.