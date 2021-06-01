Local Navy Contract Awards; April 12-April 30, 2021

WASHINGTON

(June 1, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0841) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0017). This order provides for the production and delivery of 12 MH-60R aircraft for the government of the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (52%); Stratford, Connecticut (40%); and Troy, Alabama (8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $447,230,778 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C0054). This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering, tooling, and hardware to establish full rate production and unique tracking for F135 engines alternate sourced parts in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,132,871; and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,132,871 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0013) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for the production and delivery of AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning Set weapons replaceable assemblies to include 182 sensors, 54 computer processors, and 12 Countermeasures Signals Simulator test gun sets for the Air Force and the governments of the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Morocco, India, Spain, Austria and Greece. Work will be performed in Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $324,086; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,988,274 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.a is awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N0001918C1037). This modification adds scope to procure long lead items and associated services in support of the production and delivery of three E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of France. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (27.3%); El Segundo, California (16.7%), Menlo Park, California (12.1%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (9.3%); Woodland Hills, California (5.8%); Edgewood, New York (5.3%); Potez, Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (4.2%); Greenlawn, New York (4.2%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (2.9%); Owego, New York (2.5%); Clemmons, North Carolina (2.0%), Melbourne, Florida (1.5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.2%), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $99,038,122 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides technical and product support services to include production, fleet, supply, and technical support; pre-positioned technical support; systems improvement, development, test and evaluation; software development, test, and maintenance; field change program support; special purpose test fixture development; test bed support, overhaul and restoration program support in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (60%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (30%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0017)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0818) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0006). This order provides support services for advanced arresting gear (AAG) depot planning Phase II efforts, to include logistics support, supportability analysis, maintenance planning, reliability maintenance, support equipment recommendations, program development and post production support, provisioning data, packaging requirements identification, and technical manual development as it directly correlates to AAG depot planning for the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78); and USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). Work will be performed in San Diego, California (98.11%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (1.65%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (0.24%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,932,360; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,501,765 will be obligated at time of award, $1,501,765 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0876) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the design, development, and test of software and ancillary hardware necessary for the integration of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile onto the P-8A aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (72%); Patuxent River, Maryland (21%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (5%); and St. Louis, Missouri (2%), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,320,587 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-19-D-0010 to exercise Option Year Two for production support of the MK18 Family of Systems—Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Systems. The work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by April 2022. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides systems and software engineering and sustainment support services, to include analysis, design, implementation, integration, testing, prototyping, prototype installation, and maintenance for development and test laboratory capabilities in support of modernizations and improvements to software and associated hardware capabilities for the P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (78%); St. Louis, Missouri (12%); and Huntington Beach, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921D0010)., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0042120C0047). This modification exercises an option to upgrade Navy-owned Type 3 Advanced Mission Computers (AMC) with four general purpose processors (GPP) to create a Type 3 extra processor AMC. Additionally, this modification provides for the upgrade of all the Warfare Management Computer A11 Cards with mission system computer equivalent GPPs in support of the Advanced Mission Computer and Displays program. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,045,351 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00090) to a previously awarded contract (N0001916C0002). This modification adds scope to provide repair of repairables support for the Next Generation Jammer system demonstrations' test article pods. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (60%); Dallas, Texas (32%); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (3%); and El Segundo, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00004) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0072). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of three AN/SPN-50(V) 1 shipboard air traffic radars, and one installation and checkout kit for the Navy. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,398,996; and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,312,150 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0011) for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital funding (Navy) of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)—only limited responsible number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements., is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price requirements contract (N0001919D0024). This modification exercises an option to provide depot repair of T56-A-427 engines utilized on E-2 Hawkeye aircraft, to include repair of the power section, torque meter, gearbox and accessories in accordance with Navy depot manuals and approved repair practices. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (70%); Winnipeg, Canada (25%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001920C0026). This modification adds scope to provide support required to establish the common reprogramming tool development network and selection of a service-oriented architecture for the development of enhanced reprogramming tools, which is essential for all standing labs in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,248,092; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,405,332 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00174-21-F-0140) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-20-D-0014 for Mk 419 Mod 1 multi-function fuses. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, West Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $11,334,390 (79%); and fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $2,964,325 (21%) will be obligated on this delivery order, of which, $2,964,325 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00174-21-F-0138) under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite- quantity contract N00174-19-D-0002 for the Mk 200 propelling charge. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy (44%); and the government of Australia (56%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $6,315,018 (44%); and FMS (Australia) funding in the amount of $7,941,838 (56%) will be obligated on this delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001919C0010). This modification adds scope to provide for the integration, testing and initial certification of the Norwegian Joint Strike Missile on the F-35A aircraft. Additionally, this modification provides early software development efforts to implement universal armament interface revision-five architecture in support of the United Kingdom's Select Precision Effects At-Range Capability Three on the F-35B aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $57,364,337 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00062) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification procures 18 Advanced Arresting Gear Water Twister (WT) Mod-II shipsets for the Navy Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers 78, 79, and 80. Additionally, this modification provides for the development of logistics support products and the execution of engineering change proposals related to WT Mod-II as approved by the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Decentralized Change Control Board. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Mississippi (55.8%); San Diego, California (26.1%); Chicago, Illinois (3.6%); Cleveland, Ohio (2.8%); Dayton, Ohio (2.2%); Spring Gove, Illinois (2.1%); Placentia, California (1.3%); Malvern, Pennsylvania (1.3%); Birmingham, Alabama (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.8%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,470,000; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,696,726; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,952,732 will be obligated at time of award, $1,952,732 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00089) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0049). This modification exercises an option to provide full life cycle program testing and evaluation support to include design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons, and weapons systems in support of the Systems Test and Experimentation Management Division, Services Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,007,804; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,266,893; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $474,256; fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $182,211; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $231,326; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $166,605; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,358; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $199,574 will be obligated at time of award, $682,219 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.