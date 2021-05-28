Local Navy Contract Awards; March 16-April 9, 2021

WASHINGTON

(May 28, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00013) to a previously awarded, fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001919C0008). This modification increases the scope and provides for one additional low rate initial production Lot Five MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (24.6%); Red Oak, Texas (15%); Baltimore, Maryland (10.9%); Palmdale, California (10.8%); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.8%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.8%); Indianapolis, Indiana (5.3%); Moss Point, Mississippi (4.2%); San Clemente, California (1.7%); New Town, North Dakota (1.2%); Waco, Texas (1.2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (11.9%); and various locations outside the continental United States. (0.6%), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,800,895; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,069,000; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,030,105 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $8,030,105 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00062) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification increases the scope for the Network Interface Unit Gen II scope in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (50%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $35,951,113 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00061) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification increases scope to provide support for the engineering tools, data, and related training for the sustainment of the flight test instrumentation air system for one of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, as well as additional FMS customer unique requirements. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90%); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $26,793,697 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00060) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification adds scope in support of sustainment efforts for flight test instrumentation air systems to include customer unique requirements for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90%); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $13,699,128 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support services to include engineering, testing, prototyping, software modeling and simulation, integration, installation, analysis, sustainment, program management, training, cybersecurity, and other technical services in support of MQ-27A, MQ-27B and RQ-21 unmanned air vehicles for the Naval Special Warfare forces. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0020)., is awarded anmodification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0410) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification provides support to connect classified networks, create cloud based virtual test capability, and transition workloads from Lockheed Martin to U.S. government depots in support of depot stand up. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,522,990; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,522,991 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N0042121F0092) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042118G0004). This order procures long-lead-time critical seat survival kit hardware in support of the Enhanced Emergency Oxygen System Lot 3 production for the Navy. Work will be performed in Ronkonkoma, New York, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,406,939 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00025) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001917C0081). This modification exercises an option that provides for the production and delivery of eight AE1107C engines for the Navy and four for the Air Force in support of the V-22 Osprey. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,666,464; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,833,232 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001920C0054). This modification exercises an option to procure the necessary weapon replaceable assemblies and AN/APR-39D(V)2 support equipment hardware, to include 27 processors, 108 antenna detectors, 82 radar receivers, 27 low band arrays, 16 battery handle assemblies, and 28 circuit card assemblies. Additionally, this order provides non-recurring engineering, technical engineering, management and logistics support services to fabricate, assemble, test, and deliver the AN/APR-39D(V)2 hardware for the Navy, Army, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (45%); Lansdale, Pennsylvania (13%); Menlo Park, California (13%); various locations within the continental U.S. (10%); Woburn, Massachusetts (9%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (6%); and Longmont, Colorado (4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,222,324; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $1,794,568; and FMS funds in the amount of $998,496 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042119F0422) against a previously issued a General Services Administration Alliant 2, government-wide acquisition contract (47QTCK18D0007). This order exercises an option that provides enterprise-wide information technology and cyber security (IT/CS) services to the Naval Air Warfare Center, Naval Air Systems Command, its respective customers, and other Department of the Navy components with the people, processes, facilities, technologies, skills, knowledge, and abilities necessary to support the development, planning, execution, monitoring, and life cycle support of IT/CS programs and associated activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,232,893 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N0001914C0067). This modification provides for the production and delivery of 11 P-8A Lot 12 production aircraft; nine for the Navy and two for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (98.15%); Huntington Beach, California (1.19%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.66%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,324,354,434; and foreign cooperative agreement funds in the amount of $7,573,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00023) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001918C1037). This modification exercises options to provide support services to include non-recurring engineering, software support activity and product support in support of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Lot 9 full rate production (FRP) aircraft. In addition, this modification adds scope to procure one E-2D AHE CV-22B variation in quantity aircraft Lot 10 FRP aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (24.77%); St. Augustine, Florida (20.13%); Liverpool, New York (18.82%); El Segundo, California (12.15%); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.34%); Menlo Park, California (3.42%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8%); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.71%); Edgewood, New York (1.12%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (1.02%); Woodlawn Hills, California (1.02%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.7%), and is expected to be completed in February 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $195,039,814 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00062) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0033). This modification exercises an option to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing, Atlantic has maintenance responsibility, to include aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and civilian aircraft tested at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Additionally, this modification provides support services to perform supportability/safety studies on various aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,945,309; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,318,886; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,768,111 will be obligated at the time of award, $2,768,111 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0325) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0005). This order provides non-recurring engineering for early identification, development, and qualification of corrections to operational issues, to include safety, reliability, maintainability issues identified through fleet usage. Additionally, this order provides continued engine maturation; evaluations of component life limits based on operational experience; improvements to operational readiness; and reduction of maintenance and life cycle costs in support of the F-35 Lighting II Program Propulsion system—F135 component improvement program. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (85%); and Indianapolis, Indiana (15%), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,000,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of 10,953,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides 10 T-64 engine cores for the CH-53E aircraft as part of the T-64 Engine Reliability Improvement Program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (45%); Rutland, Vermont (28%); Havelock, North Carolina (18%); Madisonville, Kentucky (4%); Evendale, Ohio (4%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,562,600 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0035)., is awarded amodification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001920C0031). This modification adds scope to procure mission kits, ground support equipment, spares, element communications gear, and additional required equipment in support of the MQ-9A Reaper unmanned air systems for the Navy. Work will be performed in Manama, Bahrain (81%); Poway, California (16%); and Yuma, Arizona (3%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,068,808 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001920C0037). This modification exercises options to provide deficiency investigations and corrections to the fielded Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) Development Labs and development of capabilities to be added to the ALIS in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,727,250; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,727,249; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,486,191; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,486,190; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,415,693 will be obligated at time of award, $3,454,499 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00010) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001919C0052). This modification exercises an option to procure the following kits and associated data: five OE-120B antenna groups, three retrofit kits, three installation and checkout kits, and one delta installation and checkout kit for the Navy; and one OE-120B antenna group and one retrofit kit for the government of Australia in support of the OE-120B/UPX Identification Friend or Foe Antenna program. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,218,480; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,898; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,116,652; fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $274,746, and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,207,369 will be obligated at time of award, $274,746 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00007) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N0042121C0011). This modification exercises an option to provide system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,600,250; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $440,000; fiscal 2021 working capital (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $250,700; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,000 will be obligated at time of award, $440,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.