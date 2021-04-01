Public disturbance leads police to wanted man carrying loaded weapon on person in local motel

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(April 1, 2021)—A disturbance call lead police to a wanted man who was armed with a loaded weapon in a local motel Sunday. State Police Leonardtown Barrack released the following report detailing the incident:On March 28, 2021 at approximately 12:00 p.m. troopers responded for a Disturbance and Trespassing complaint at the Super 8 Motel located on Three Notch Road, California. Upon arrival, contact was made with the manager who directed the troopers to a female in the lobby that was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The female, identified as Laquisha Monae Young (B/F, 21 years old of Washington, DC), was escorted out of the building and issued a No Trespass Notice.The Troopers also responded to the room rented by Ms. Young and made contact with the male occupant and escorted him out of the building. Troopers attempted to identify the male so a No Trespass Notice could be issued, but he gave several false names. The male attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by assisting troopers. A search incident to arrest revealed marijuana on his person and a loaded handgun inside his waistband.The male was transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center where another search upon entry was conducted and revealed additional Marijuana and CDS not Marijuana located on his person. The male was eventually identified as Ronald NMN Clay (B/M, 30 years old from Upper Marlboro) and he was charged with Trespassing, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS Possession Marijuana, CDS Paraphernalia, CDS Possession in Place of Confinement, Fraud to assume the identity to avoid prosecution, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.Additionally two open warrants were identified through Prince George's County, Maryland and they were also served on Mr. Clay.