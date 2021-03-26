Local Navy Contract Awards; March 15-25, 2021

WASHINGTON

(March 26, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for sustainment, engineering, logistics, test, mission control, and operator training systems support for MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). This effort also includes procurement of field service representatives and technical support to ensure that the MQ-4C Triton UAS aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions supporting Triton's early operational capability and initial operating capability. In addition, this effort supports reach-back engineering support for both the Navy and the government of Australia MQ-4C Triton UAS assets. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (36.5%); San Diego, California (22.5%); various locations outside the continental U.S. (12.7%); various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8%); Jacksonville, Florida (7.7%); Mayport, Florida (6.5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5.3%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,700,590, fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,376,000; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $40,880 will be obligated at the time of award, $8,376,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0060)., is awarded amodification (P00002) to firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0843) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0006). This modification exercises an option to procure eight complete CT7-8A6 spare engines and various engine components in support of the VH-92A Presidential Helicopter program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (75.8%); and Erlanger, Kentucky (24.2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,826,287 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00004) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract N00019-20-C-0030. This modification adds scope to procure full rate production Lot 17 Block Five Tactical Tomahawk all-up round vertical launch system missiles and associated warranties for the Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (41.6%); Pontiac, Michigan (11.4%); El Segundo, California (10.6%); Gainesville, Virginia (9.7%); Berryville, Arkansas (3.5%); Clearwater, Florida (3.3%); Middletown, Connecticut (3.2%); Glenrothes, Scotland (3.1%); Spanish Fork, Utah (3%); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.4%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.7%); Camden, Arkansas (1.5% ); Anniston, Alabama (1.2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,764,014 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00039) to previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0015 for the production and delivery of two CV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Air Force. Additionally, this modification provides for post-production repairs in support of the MV-22B Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization Program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15%); Amarillo, Texas (13%); Red Oak, Texas (3%); East Aurora, New York (3%); Park City, Utah (2%); McKinney, Texas (1%); Endicott, New York (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (28%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $168,676,913; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of guidance section (GS) and control section repair, GS refurbishment and GS subassembly repair for the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0050)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production, engineering support and post production support of the MK 2 Man Transportable Robotic System series systems and Talon systems. The services under this contract cover the production of systems, depot level repair parts, initial spares kits, consumables, repair parts and approved accessories. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $54,884,091. This contract includes purchases for the Commonwealth of Australia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by March 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2026. FMS Australia funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award under the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as there is only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0019)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical support services, including software, hardware, and prototype development and analysis in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Flight Control and Flight Dynamics programs. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0003)., is awarded amodification (P00001) to a previously awarded, cost-reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042121D0006). This modification provides contractor air services by contractor owned and operated aircraft in support of airborne maritime surveillance of U.S. government airspace to ensure that Department of Defense (DOD) ranges are cleared to support missile testing and fleet training exercises primarily at the DOD Pacific Missile Range Facility and Point Mugu Sea Range. Work will be performed in Kekaha, Hawaii (60%); and Point Mugu, California (40%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0018) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0005). This order provides program support to deliver F135 propulsion systems for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $10,246,288 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides correction of deficiency software builds for increment three acoustics integration and testing for the P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and California, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,600,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0034)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative, and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in White Plains, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only a limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements). The, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0016)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides systems engineering and equipment installation support services of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems, including legacy, current, and next generation shipboard interior and exterior communications; shipboard radios; and transportable, airborne, and fixed shore termination communications systems, subsystems, and components in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042121D0018)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for the procurement of follow-on software system architecture and design, software analysis, coding, integration and testing, and associated software and systems engineering in support of the MQ-8 tactical control system. Work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia (94%); and Redondo, California (6%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,587,615; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $628,637 will be obligated at the time of award, $628,637 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N0001921C0018)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0031). This order upgrades the E-6B Mercury mission computer from a 32-BIT to a 64-BIT Linux-based operating system, resulting in an increase to capability and reduced threat vulnerabilities. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,853,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00745) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001902C3002). This modification provides support for implementation, integration, testing, and accreditation of the F-35 in-a-box model, including required interfaces for use in the joint simulation environment. The support for model integration is required to fulfill operational test and evaluation goals and objectives to validate F-35 Block 3F capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (50%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,138,891; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,958,499 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.