St. Mary's Commissioners Approve $30 Million Bond Sale

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (March 18, 2021)—The latest unanimous resolution passed by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County to sell $30 million in bonds will be used to fund a host of county construction projects.

Projects to take place this year include $1.9 million for bridge and culvert replacement and repair, about $5 million to help repair and refurbish roofs and heating and air conditioning systems at Park Hall and Hollywood elementary schools.

An almost equal amount—$4.9 million—will be set aside for public school safety and security initiatives, county documents showed.

General obligation funds, received from the sale of the bonds to take place in May, will also be used to continue funding critical upgrades to the county's adult detention center in Leonardtown; $10.4 million is scheduled to help continue that project to completion.

It will include increased inmate space, particularly for the female inmate population, as well as improved and modernized security camera and door locks.

A little more than $2 million will go to recreation facilities and improvements, county finance documents show; $5.4 million has been set aside for constructing multipurpose turf fields.

Turf fields are in high demand because of their ability to provide play space for sports teams in inclement weather, including rain, whereas grass fields can become easily soaked and rendered unsuitable until they dried.

The remainder of the $30 million raised, about $140,000, will be used to cover the cost of the issuance of the bonds.

The county estimates that the average annual debt service on the bonds would be $2.1 million to amortize the debt.

For more local stories from the County Times newspapers, visit countytimes.somd.com or find a copy on local news stands.
