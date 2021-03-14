Local Navy Contract Awards; March 3-12, 2021

WASHINGTON

(March 14, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0002. This modification exercises the option to procure 19 full rate production Lot 18 integrated defensive electronic countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4 onboard jammer systems for the F/A-18 aircraft. In addition, this modification provides for the procurement of 11 weapons replaceable assembly (WRA)1 A(V)4 receiver/processors; and 13 WRA2 A(V)4 modulators for Navy Supply Systems Command. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59%); San Jose, California (14%); San Diego, California (7%); Rancho Cordova, California (5%); Mountain View, California (3%) and various locations within the continental U.S. (12%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $72,362,191 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0032. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of a maximum quantity of 20,000 AN/SSQ-125 production sonobuoys in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures and maintaining sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations determined by the Naval Munitions Requirements Process for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in De Leon Spring, Florida (51%); and Columbia City, Indiana (49%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0129. This modification exercises an option for ordering emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering to include programmatic and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements, investigating cost and weight reduction program options and conducting modeling and simulation activities. Additional assessments may include such efforts as analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability and air system design and configuration. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded atask order to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-18-D-0018 for Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) waterfront installation support on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Indian Head Division has a requirement for CIWS waterfront installation support. This contract was awarded on a competitive basis in September 2018. This contract provides support in performing the functions of an Alteration Installation Team with the installation of ship alterations, ship change documents, and ordnance alterations as related to the CIWS on Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and Foreign Military Sales vessels. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington (59%); and Norfolk, Virginia (41%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,664,230 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 collection kits, laboratory operation and testing site standup, including all necessary support services to provide on-site COVID-19 screening testing capability for asymptomatic personnel for the purpose of establishing infection rates and mitigating the risk of spread across the Naval Air Systems Command enterprise. Work will be performed in various locations within the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; 18 bids were received. The, is the contracting activity (N68520-21-D-0003).No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering, technical, administrative and program management support services, including support equipment test technology design and integration, support equipment test and evaluation, laboratory and facility operations and maintenance, integrated program teams engineering and technical assistance and modification/repair of support equipment end items/components. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (9%); Point Mugu, California (3%); Oceana, Virginia (3%), and various locations within the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award and funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0013)., is awarded anmodification (P00013) to previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract N00019-19-C-0011. This modification exercises an option to procure the necessary Weapon Replaceable Assemblies (WRAs) hardware, systems engineering technical support, analysis and studies to integrate the Department of Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system onto aircraft for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Australia. WRAs hardware procurements are as follows: 228 advanced threat warning (ATW) sensors; 79 control indicator unit replaceable (CIURs); 25 2103 signal processors; 54 infrared missile warning sensors (IRMWSs); 101 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies (GLTAs); seven multi-role electro-optical end-to-end test sets; 83 GLTA shipping containers (JPACs); 60 high capacity cards (HCCs); nine large aircraft system processor replacement (LSPR) smart connector assemblies (SCAs) and 282 personal computer memory card, international association cards for the Navy; 65 ATW sensors; three CIURs; six GLTAs; 12 HCCs and six LSPR SCAs for the Air Force; two GLTAs; 12 IRMWSs; two GLTA shipping containers JPACs; and two LSPR SCAs for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (34%); Goleta, California (30%); Longmont, Colorado (11%); Columbia, Maryland (3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (22%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $67,792,213; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,567,298; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,408,527; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,240,967; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,495,290 will be obligated at the time of award, $22,240,967 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price advanced acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0047. This modification exercises an option to provide long lead parts and components in support of nine Lot Six CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $155,240,914 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0008) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This order provides flight test support for the V-22 aircraft in support of the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (68%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (17%); Fort Worth, Texas (11%); and Hurlburt Field, Florida (4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,798,744; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,566,405; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,294,642; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,194,929; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,770,000 will be obligated at time of award,and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.