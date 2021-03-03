Local Navy Contract Awards; February 24-March 2, 2021

WASHINGTON

(March 3, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00007) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00421-19-D-0031. This modification exercises an option to provide contractor owned and operated aircraft to Navy fleet customers, Foreign Military Sales customers, as well as Department of Defense and other government agencies in support of the Contracted Air Services (CAS) program. The CAS program provides airborne threat simulation capabilities to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew on how to counter potential enemy electronic warfare and electronic attack operations in today's electronic combat environment. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50%); Coronado, California (40%); and Kauai, Hawaii (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Ability One program for custodial, recycling and grounds maintenance support at federal installations within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management, supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform facility investment services. Work will be performed at various installations in Washington, D.C.; Quantico, Virginia; Dahlgren, Virginia; Indian Head, Maryland; Patuxent River, Maryland; and Bethesda, Maryland. This contract covers the period from March 1, 2021, to Feb. 28, 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; and fiscal 2020 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount of $15,504,479 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the Option Year Three period on or before March 1, 2021. The, is the contracting activity (N40080-18-D-0306)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00046) to previously awarded contract N00019-16-C-0032. This modification adds scope for engineering services in support of Next Generation Jammer software development. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides ship, air and combat integration and identification engineering services in support of the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Maryland. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (80%); and Saint Inigoes, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0016)., is awarded amodification (P00031) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-17-C-0043. This modification exercises an option to provide services for planning and execution of test efforts for various aircraft and weapons components through Milestone C decision. These services include engineering, design, integration, test and evaluation for developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts associated with modifications to existing commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental items in support of the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division for Naval Test Wing Atlantic Command. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $474,743; and fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,022,000, will be obligated at time of award, $474,743 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00038) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0015 for the production and delivery of four CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15%); Amarillo, Texas (13%); Red Oak, Texas (3%); East Aurora, New York (3%); Park City, Utah (2%); McKinney, Texas (1%); Endicott, New York (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (28%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $309,584,074 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-21-C-0005. This modification exercises an option to procure 18 Lot 15 full rate production GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Targets (14 for the Navy; three for the Missile Defense Agency; and one for the government of Japan) in support of developmental, operational test and evaluation of major combat weapon systems. Additionally, this contract procures associated technical and administrative data in support of full rate production Lot 15 deliveries. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas (43%); Chandler, Arizona (35%); Vergennes, Vermont (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4%); Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (4%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (4%), and various locations within the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,140,538; fiscal 2021 working capital (defense) funds in the amount of $9,244,401; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $3,081,467 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides liaison services between the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Program Management Office, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Support Center, and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). Services and products provided will support the NAVAIR Navy ERP Business Office (NBO) Center of Excellence in business solutions management, reporting and analysis, user management and NBO operational support, including Navy ERP modernization and migration efforts to the Systems Applications and Products S/4HANA capability. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0015)., is awarded amodification (P00001) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-21-C-0004. This modification exercises an option to procure 11 APY-10 radar system production kits for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (72%); Andover, Massachusetts (7%); Dallas, Texas (6%); Torrance, California (5%); Woodland Park, New Jersey (4%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); Etobicoke, Ontario (2%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); and Simsbury, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,835,570; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $5,963,460 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0794) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0012. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the attack helicopter, AH-Z and utility helicopter, UH-1. Tailboom redesign and fatigue testing in support of the Marine Corps H-1 Program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,087,925 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.