Maryland economic impact payments should arrive this week

Posted on

By

ANNAPOLIS (February 24, 2021)—Comptroller Peter Franchot is alerting taxpayers who qualified for economic impact payments but did not have a verified bank account on file that those checks are expected to arrive in mailboxes this week. The Comptroller's Office began processing payments February 16.

"We have already heard from some taxpayers asking if the check they have received is legit," said Comptroller Franchot. "It's a good habit to be wary of an unexpected check in the mail and to guard against fraud. Taxpayers concerned about the authenticity of a check should visit our stimulus web portal or contact their financial institution before cashing it."

Electronic payments have been transmitted using bank account information on file from the recipient's 2019 Maryland State Income Tax Return. Those payments should have been deposited or will soon be deposited into recipients' accounts. Checks were mailed to individuals who qualified, had verified mailing addresses, but had invalid bank account information on file.

To check the status of your payment, or to see if you are eligible, log on to our RELIEF Act web page. Taxpayers with other questions about the RELIEF Act should email ReliefAct@marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-833-345-0787.
