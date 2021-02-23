Local Navy Contract Awards; February 8-23, 2021

Contracts For Feb. 8, 2021



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney, Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $49,195,531 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target modification (P00025) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1021). This contract provides for one conventional take-off and landing and two short take-off/vertical landing F135 engines to support F-35 Lightning II Block Four developmental testing program for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (33%); Kent, Washington (15%); El Cajon, California (15%); Whitehall, Michigan (8%); West Palm Beach, Florida (6%); Dover, New Jersey (5%); East Lake, Ohio (3%); Rockford, Illinois (3%); Houston, Texas (3%); Portland, Oregon (3%); North Berwick, Maine (3%); and Milford, New Hampshire (3%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,690,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,083,021 will be obligated at the time of award, $6,190,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 5, 2021)



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $17,852,939 modification (P00012) to a firm-fixed-priced order (N0001919F0305) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises an option to procure 60 MV-22 and 10 CV-22 proprotor hub spring and drive link retrofit kits; and six CV-22 modification spares kits, in support of the Marine Corps MV-22 aircraft and Air Force CV-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,675,618; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,177,321, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 5, 2021)



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $12,273,267 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0090) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides non-recurring engineering services for the conversion area harness aircraft modification. Additionally, this order procures 72 conversion area harness base retrofit kits, 63 conversion area harness supplemental retrofit kits, and interim spares in support of the Marine Corps MV-22 aircraft, the Air Force CV-22 aircraft, the Navy CMV-22 aircraft, and the government of Japan V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Simpsonville, South Carolina (80%); Fort Worth, Texas (10%); Long Beach, California (7%); Austin, Texas (1%); Dallas, Texas (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,626,985; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,787,911; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $480,888; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,377,483 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 5, 2021)



Contracts For Feb. 9, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $26,825,606 modification (P00010) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-20-C-0037. This modification exercises an option to provide continued support for training system product development, integration and test for current, fielded and planned hardware baselines in support of the F-35 training systems labs for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (98%); and Fort Worth, Texas (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,000,000; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $881,107, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $21,095,294 firm-fixed-price modification (P00016) to previously awarded contract N00019-18-C-1007. This modification procures 4 T408-GE-400 turboshaft spare engines and various spare engine parts in support of CH-53K Lot 5 low rate initial production aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,390,291; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $705,003 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 10, 2021



Contracts For Feb. 11, 2021



Contracts For Feb. 12, 2021



EPS Corp., Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is awarded a $10,017,166 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed price modification to previously awarded indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract N00174-17-D-0026 to exercise an option for technical expertise in the development and testing of underwater weapons and underwater weapons systems components. Work will be performed in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (95%); and Cagliari, Italy (5%), and is expected to be completed by February 2022. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 16, 2021



Contracts For Feb. 17, 2021



PSI Pax Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded an $8,746,948 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order (N00421-21-F-3001) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00178-19-D-8356. This order provides Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems technical, engineering and management support including landing, approach, area control and expeditionary systems and modeling, simulation, fleet sustainment and integration of ATC systems with future manned and unmanned air combat vehicles in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, ATC and Landing Systems Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $640,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aviation Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 18, 2021



Universal Propulsion Co. Inc., Fairfield, California, is awarded a $30,132,310 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Fairfield, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $500 dollars will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0008).



General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded an $11,155,719 firm-fixed-price modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract N00019-18-C-1063. This modification exercises options to procure Group 5 Unmanned Air System (UAS) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support for outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) Task Force Southwest and Marine Corps operations using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper UAS. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (45%); various locations OCONUS (40%); and Poway, California (15%), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,155,719 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 19, 2021



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $74,238,334 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee contract. This contract provides 23.4 APY-10 radar system production kits and related support for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (72%); Andover, Massachusetts (7%); Dallas, Texas (6%); Torrance, California (5%); Woodland Park, New Jersey (4%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); Etobicoke, Ontario (2%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); and Simsbury, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,538,719; and FMS funds in the amount of $46,699,615 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0004).



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded an $8,680,459 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00421-21-F-0005) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0001. This order provides engineering services and engine system improvement support for the T408 engine component improvement program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $1,750,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 22, 2021



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $29,498,008 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract N00019-19-C-0083. This modification adds scope for the development, test, delivery and integration of military code capable Global Positioning System receivers to be integrated into the recertified Tomahawk All-Up-Round for the Navy. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (50%); Tucson, Arizona (45%); and Nashville, Tennessee (5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,654,124; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,758,642, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., Intelligence, Information and Services, Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $14,921,191 modification (P00014) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00421-19-F-0531 issued under basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003. This modification increases the scope and provides updates to the CV-22 mission planning system to support the suite of integrated radio frequency countermeasures. Additionally, this modification provides capability defect package problem reports in support of the V-22 software support activity. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in September 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement (defense wide) funds in the amount of $758,908 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 23, 2021



Innovative Material Processes LLC, Rapid City, South Dakota, is awarded an $11,737,665 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Rapid City, South Dakota, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only a limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0012).