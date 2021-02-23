Local Navy Contract Awards; January 22-February 5, 2021

Contracts For Jan. 22, 2021



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $10,953,284 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-21-F-0207) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order procures 16 refurbished harpoon capsules and four All-Up Round encapsulated harpoon missiles for the Navy. Work will be performed in Burnley, United Kingdom (70.84%); St. Charles, Missouri (27.9%); Seattle, Washington (1.16%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,953,284 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Jan. 25, 2021



Contracts For Jan. 26, 2021



BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded an $81,348,624 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to previously awarded contract N00019-19-C-0001. This modification exercises an option to procure 1,512 radio frequency countermeasures for Lot 12 of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and for the Navy. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (74%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (7%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (2.5%); Industry, California (1.6%); Hamilton, New Jersey (1.5%); Carson, California (1.3%); Dover, New Hampshire (1.1%); Londonderry, New Hampshire (1%); Chartley, Massachusetts (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $27,761,832; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,040,168; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,925,392; and FMS funds in the amount of $11,621,232 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $64,121,341 modification (P00013) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification exercises options for the procurement of Digital Channelized Receiver/Techniques Generator and Tuner Insertion program technology to upgrade F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft with Digital Tuner Insertion Program electronic warfare racks and high efficiency low voltage power supply. These upgrades will enable for future upgrades to Lot 15 Block 4 configuration, including Technical Refresh Three for the Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $57,865,601; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,255,740 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Jan. 27, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $49,663,781 undefinitized firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-21-F-0062 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of 19 AN/AAQ-30A Target Sight Systems; 14 for the government of Bahrain and five for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (36%); Burlington, Ontario, Canada (34%); Merrimack, New Hampshire (14%); Ocala, Florida (5%); Santa Barbara, California (3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,433,265 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 26, 2021)



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $25,523,136 modification (P00005) to cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0315 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of nine right aft sponson fuel tank kits in support of V-22 Production Aircraft 9-17 for the government of Japan. Additionally, this modification provides development and updates to existing technical data as well as services in support of aircraft deliveries and aircrew pilot and crew chief training for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina (35%); Chiba Provence, Japan (35%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (20%); Stennis, Mississippi (5%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $25,523,136 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Boeing Distribution Inc., Dallas, Texas, is awarded an $8,624,300 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to previously awarded contract N00019-18-C-0055. This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of two P-8A engine build up kits and associated mating to core engine; one for the government of New Zealand and one for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (50%); and Everett, Washington (50%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,624,300 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Jan. 28, 2021



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Marietta, Georgia, is awarded a $33,229,494 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of up to a maximum quantity of 38 large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM) A-kits, up to 38 supplemental kits, five bench stock kits and LAIRCM-advanced threat warning a-kit replacement parts in support of the C/KC-130J aircraft. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0011).



DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $32,521,640 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursement, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures organizational, selected intermediate, limited depot level maintenance and logistics support services for F/A-18C/D/E/F, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B, and E-2C/D aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0014).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,587,984 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0159) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for the development of Phase One structural repair manuals for the CH-53K aircraft. The repair manuals address organizational level repairs pertaining to airframe skins, doors and covers, tail cone, main and tail blade erosion repair, as well as non-destructive inspection procedures and standards. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (43%); Stratford, Connecticut (41%); and Bohemia, New York (16%), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,930,357 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Alutiiq Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $7,677,543 modification (P00003) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00421-20-D-0007. This modification exercises an option to provide research and analysis, strategic initiative, executive leadership management, administrative, operational and technical program support for the Command Strategic Leadership Service Team in support of the commander, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and direct reporting teams, the NAVAIR Corporate Operations Group, the Business Financial Management Competency, the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) front office, and the NAVAIR Washington Liaison Office. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (60%); and Arlington, Virginia (40%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Jan. 29, 2021



Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $72,874,164 firm-fixed-price modification (P00024) to previously awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081. This modification exercises an option to procure 33 production AE1107C V-22 Osprey engines; 14 for the Marine Corps and 19 for the Navy for production of MV-22 and CMV-22 tiltrotor aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,749,544; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,041,540; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,083,080 will be obligated at the time of award, $22,083,080 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 1, 2021



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney, Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $290,704,534 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract. This contract provides material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities, program administrative labor for non-recurring sustainment activities, mockup engines and modules for test cells, as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program Lot 13 propulsion system for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (30%); East Hartford, Connecticut (22%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6.75%); Windsor, Connecticut (3.25%); Yuma, Arizona (1.25%); Norfolk, United Kingdom (1%); Leeuwarden, Netherlands (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (3.75%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (21%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $89,468,714; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $84,152,318; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $45,225,342; and FMS funds in the amount of $15,886,074, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0006).



Contracts For Feb. 2, 2021



ACTS-Meltech JV1 LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00178-21-D-4403); Athena Construction Group Inc., Triangle, Virginia (N00178-21-D-4404); Cremer Global Services Inc., Melbourne, Florida (N00178-21-D-4405); Encon Desbuild JV2 LLC, Bladensburg, Maryland (N00178-21-D-4406); HSU EGI JV LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland (N00178-21-D-4407); Matos Builders LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (N00178-21-D-4408); New Dominion Construction LLC, Dumfries, Virginia (N00178-21-D-4409); Signature Renovations LLC, Capitol Heights, Maryland (N00178-21-D-4410); and Trinity USA Contracting Inc., White Stone, Virginia (N00178-21-D-4411), are awarded a combined $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility repairs and renovations in multiple buildings, trailers and labs. This contract was competitively awarded among HUBZone small businesses. It provides standard maintenance, sustainment, repair and minor construction as well as field surveying of sites, mapping of new site conditions, soil boring sampling, sampling and testing of potential existing hazardous construction materials, performing and providing engineering analysis and evaluations for purposes of structural and electrical capacities and providing energy computations for infrastructure solutions. Operation and execution are primarily focused in repairing, upgrading and nonstructural construction in accordance with and not exceeding Category II of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Engineering & Construction Bulletin Issue No.2006-04. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts do not include options and consist of a cumulative value of $30,000,000 over a five-year period to the nine vendors combined. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia (85%); Wallops Island, Virginia (5%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (5%); and Washington, D.C. (5%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2021 sustainment, restoration and modernization funds in the amount of $4,500 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with 11 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 3, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $19,429,150 modification (P00005) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-2972 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for non-recurring engineering, engineering change order, logistics and programmatic support of the Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement and ARC-210 program, to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (55.82%); Stratford, Connecticut (35.7%); and Fort Worth, Texas (8.48%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,429,150 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Contracts For Feb. 4, 2021



DSC Inc., Dunn, North Carolina, is awarded a $10,214,389 firm-fixed-price contract for Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River facility support services. The work to be performed provides for the facility support services work consisting of scheduled custodial services to ensure the cleanliness of working environments (trash removal, recycling, cleaning kitchenettes, lunch and breakrooms, windows/window treatments, drinking fountains, clean/disinfect restrooms, sweeping /mopping /vacuuming floors, etc.). Pest control services includes the prevention and control of unwanted vegetation and invasive plants, nuisance, structure damaging, lawn, turf and ornamental and disease vector and health arthropod and invertebrate pests. Grounds maintenance and landscaping includes lawn maintenance (mowing and trimming, edging, irrigation systems maintenance), vegetation removal and debris removal within installation grounds parcels designated as improved, semi-improved and unimproved areas. Pavement clearance includes snow removal, sweeping to remove winter abrasives and other debris, improve the appearance of paved areas, improve the safety of paved areas, reduce maintenance costs by keeping the drainage systems clean and reduce pollutants entering the storm drain system. Transportation services consists of vehicles and equipment maintenance and repairs; vehicle and equipment operations to include dispatch services. Weight handling equipment/material handling equipment services to include provision of a crane, liquid movements, people movements, operator licensing, testing and training, vehicle/equipment inspection and certification and specified administrative program management. Work will be performed in St. Mary's County, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of the Patuxent River, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Navy operation and maintenance (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $0 are obligated on this award and will be used for the base period. The base contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $0 being allocated Feb. 4, 2021. The base year will commence April 1, 2021, and end March 31, 2022. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2021 on or before March 31, 2021, at $852,199, and the remainder of the funds will be funded no less than monthly on the last day of each month until the continuous resolution is lifted and/or the contract is fully funded. The contract also contains five unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $66,099,485. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2021. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov electronic solicitation with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contract activity (N40080-21-D-0006).



Contracts For Feb. 5, 2021



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $478,605,019 firm-fixed-price modification (P00102) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0050). This modification exercises options for the procurement of five Lot Three low rate initial production Presidential Helicopters Replacement Program (VH-92A) aircraft, and associated interim contractor support, two cabin interior reconfiguration kits, support equipment, initial spares, and system parts replenishment. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (50%); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (36%); Owego, New York (10%); Patuxent River, Maryland (2%); Phoenix, Arizona (1%); and Quantico, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $478,605,019 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Invicta Global LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14,600,550 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for the exercise of Option Three under a contract for base operating support services at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations (AO). After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $39,316,621. The work to be performed is all labor, material, equipment, management and administration for utilities, transportation and facility support services to include fire protection services, facilities management and investment, base support vehicles and equipment, urgent, emergency and routine services for facility support services. Work will be performed in NAVFAC Washington AO, including but not limited to Bethesda, Maryland (40%); Washington, D.C. (40%); Indian Head, Maryland (10%); and Dahlgren, Virginia (10%). This option period is from Feb. 1, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022. No funds were obligated at time of award. Operation and maintenance, (Navy); and fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $6,488,840 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-19-D-0311). (Awarded: Jan. 29, 2021)