Local Navy Contract Awards; January 14-January 21, 2021

(, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for systems engineering services for assigned Global Radio Frequency Intelligence Networks related technologies and systems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0010)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable modification (P00012) to previously awarded contract N00421-17-C-0044. This modification exercises an option to procure maintenance and support services for F/A-18 aircraft and associated equipment in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount $69,515,496 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0227) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification procures non-recurring site stand-up activity, capability development, information technology systems integration and associated changes to F-35 Lightning II program and industry processes as needed to allow the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Transportation Command to assume North American regional warehouse and global transportation and distribution product support provider responsibilities. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63.9%); Orlando, Florida (26.6%); Bethesda, Maryland (8.5%); and Greenville, South Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,518,126; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,518,126, will be obligated at time of award, $6,518,126 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0064) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-20-G-0005. This order procures five aerial refueling retrofit kits and installation on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. Work will be performed in Ronkonkoma, New York (44.53%); Baltimore, Maryland (16.62%); Irvine, California (6.48%); Hauppauge, New York (5.85%); Columbia, Maryland (4.75%); Dorset, England (3.17%); East Aurora, New York (2.64%); North Hollywood, California (2.02%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (13.94%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,776,196 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.—-WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/—Shift5, Inc., a transportation data company, announces it has received a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). NAWCAD is headquartered at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. The NAWCAD CRADA enables joint research and development in cyber resiliency to bring innovation to legacy systems."This CRADA is Shift5's first partnership with the Navy, adding to its portfolio of successful partnerships with the Air Force and Army. This engagement will extend Shift5's capabilities across the Naval Air Enterprise as we find innovative new approaches to cyber resiliency and mission readiness through collaborative research and development with the NAVAIR team," says Josh Lospinoso, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shift5.The CRADA between NAWCAD and Shift5 will focus on leveraging Shift5's commercial defensive cybersecurity and operational intelligence solution to bring value to current and emerging naval innovations. The work will take place at Shift5 facilities in Arlington, VA. and at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD. Through this collaboration, both NAWCAD and Shift5 will deepen their understanding of cyber resiliency for critical legacy systems and how to commercialize and deliver those innovations to the warfighter.Shift5 is a transportation data company based in Arlington, VA. Shift5 customers run smarter, safer, and more efficiently by unlocking their fleet's data. Their data-driven solutions integrate directly onto existing platforms, collecting and enriching data from all their electronic components. Shift5 customers employ this data to improve cybersecurity, safety, and resilience as well as automate menial tasks, improve reliability, and make smarter business decisions. Visit shift5.io to learn more.—-SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/—General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) recently completed development and test of the world's first self-contained Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capability for an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS).On November 24, GA-ASI successfully demonstrated an 'A' size sonobuoy­­ carriage, release, process and control from a company-owned MQ-9A Block 5 on a U.S. Navy Pacific test range. Using a SATCOM link, GA-ASI remotely processed bathythermal and acoustic data from deployed 'A' size Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (DIFAR-AN/SSQ-53G), Directional Command Activated Sonobuoy System (DICASS-AN/SSQ-62F) and Bathythermograph (BT-AN/SSQ-36B) sonobuoys and accurately generated a target track in real time from the Laguna Flight Operations Facility located at Yuma Proving Grounds.The MQ-9A Block 5 successfully deployed one BT, seven DIFAR, and two DICASS buoys to initiate prosecution and continuously track a MK-39 EMATT (Expendable Mobile ASW Training Target) over a three-hour period. Target track was generated using General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada's industry-leading UYS-505 Sonobuoy Processing Systems. GA-ASI is developing this first-of-its-kind capability for its new MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS in partnership with the U.S. Navy under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md."This demonstration is a first for airborne ASW. The successful completion of this testing paves the way for future development of more Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities from our MQ-9s," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "We look forward to continuing collaboration with the U.S. Navy as they explore innovative options for distributed maritime operations in the undersea domain."GA-ASI first demonstrated a sonobuoy remote processing capability in 2017 from an MQ-9A. Since then, GA-ASI has added a Sonobuoy Management & Control System (SMCS) to monitor and control deployed sonobuoys, and developed a pneumatic sonobuoy dispenser system (SDS) capable of safely carrying and deploying 10 U.S. Navy compliant 'A' size or 20 'G' size sonobuoys per pod. The MQ-9B SeaGuardian has four wing stations available to carry up to four (4) SDS pods, allowing it to carry and dispense up to 40 'A' size or 80 'G' size sonobuoys, and remotely perform ASW anywhere in the world.In a standard Maritime ISR and ASW configuration, SeaGuardian's endurance exceeds 18 hours, encompassing a mission radius of 1200 nautical miles with eight hours of on-station time for submarine prosecution, providing a low-cost complement to manned aircraft for manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations. GA-ASI has already received orders for this MQ-9B SeaGuardian ASW capability from two separate foreign customers, and anticipates demand to be extremely strong for the MQ-9B SeaGuardian with its high-end maritime capabilities and low cost relative to legacy manned Maritime platforms.General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.—-DAVENPORT, IA, Dec. 8, 2020—Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based world leader in providing military oxygen life support systems for tactical aircraft, announced today it has been awarded a new contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for its GGU-12 oxygen concentrator and CRU-99 oxygen monitor to equip the new production deliveries for the F/A-18 aircraft."In support of the Navy, and as a provider dedicated to protecting the warfighter, Cobham appreciates this continued show of confidence in the performance of our oxygen life support equipment," said Jason Apelquist, SVP business development and strategy, Cobham Mission Systems. "For over four decades, we have been a recognized leader in providing safe, quality and highly reliable oxygen concentrators for the Navy, including third-party confirmation that our systems meet today's strictest performance requirements to safely and reliably serve the warfighter and the F/A-18 fleet."Cobham Mission Systems GGU-12 oxygen concentrator and CRU-99 oxygen monitor are part of the company's extensive family of recognized industry-leading aviation life support components. Since the 1970s, the company has played a key role as an early innovator working closely with the world's aerospace leaders, creating new aircraft component technologies and solutions to keep pilots safe, healthy and at optimal performance to ensure success for their most critical missions. Today, Cobham Mission Systems is continuing its leadership role in maintaining ongoing advancements in life support products and collaborating with partners and manufacturers to ensure customer success. The company's proven reliability and market leadership have resulted in Cobham Mission Systems providing components on four of the world's newest military aircraft.For more information on Cobham Mission Systems oxygen concentrators or other life support systems products, visit www.cobhammissionsystems.com/oxygen or contact Derek Woods, product line director, Pneumatic Systems, at derek.woods@cobham.com or (563) 383-6413.As the world's leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com