Local Navy Contract Awards; December 31, 2020-January 13, 2021

WASHINGTON

(January 14, 2021)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data.LTM Inc., Havelock, North Carolina, is awarded a $124,083,257 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to assist the Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East Fleet Support Team with integration of Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) maintenance and supply functions, maintenance scheduling in accordance with NAE constructs, as well as provide logistics and technical support services. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, North Carolina (85.94%); Richmond, Virginia (3.63%); San Diego, California (3.63%); Norfolk, Virginia (1.82%); Yuma, Arizona (1.37%); Patuxent River, Maryland (1.36%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.25%), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity (N68520-21-D-0002).The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $20,864,609 modification (P00008) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0033. This modification adds new scope for integrated logistics support for 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (86%); San Diego, California (8%); China Lake, California (5%); and Fort Walton, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $20,864,609 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.Lockheed Martin Corp., a Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,125,284 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract N00019-20-C-0052. This modification exercises an option to procure continued maintenance and sustainment operation support for Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Non-Department of Defense participant funds currently obligated on this contract in the amount of $4,214,678 will be realigned at the time of award to fund this effort, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded an $8,756,417 modification (P00005) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-4058 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option for contractor logistics support for the P-8A Poseidon in support of the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (60%); and Lossiemouth, Scotland (40%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.Container Research Corp., Aston, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $11,539,383 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of up to a maximum quantity of 275 V-22 Mission Auxiliary Tank System storage containers for the Navy, Marines, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Aston, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in January 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0006).General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is awarded a $101,470,782 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00015) to previously awarded contract N00019-18-C-1007. This modification procures 21 T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines and associated engine, programmatic and logistics services in support of CH-53K Lot Five low rate initial production aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $101,470,782 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.