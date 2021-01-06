  1. Home
Hogan Orders State Police, Md. Guard to U.S. Capitol

ANNAPOLIS (January 6, 2021)—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

"All Americans should be outraged by this attack on our nation's Capitol. This is a heinous and violent assault on the heart of our democracy. I will not stand for this, and neither should any American.

"I am in close contact with congressional leaders about the situation inside the Capitol. At my direction, the Maryland State Police is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order."
