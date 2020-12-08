Local Navy Contract Awards; November 20-December 07, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Dec. 8, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee option to support commercial satellite-based network services for the Department of Defense in the areas of satellite, ground node, user equipment/terminal software and hardware development, integration and testing. Work will be performed in in McLean, Virginia (50%); and Tempe, Arizona (50%), and is expected to be complete in November 2021. This contract includes a base year and options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $45,807,778. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of the option exercise and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole-source basis via a synopsis posted in Federal Business Opportunities website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-C-0001)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor logistics support required for operating and maintaining the C-40A aircraft, aircraft subsystems, appliances and support equipment, including depot-level, main operating base and supply support and commercial line maintenance. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (40%); Fort Worth, Texas (16.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (9%); North Island, California (9%); Oceana, Virginia (9%); Whidbey Island, Washington (9%); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (7.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0004)., is awarded amodification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0315 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification exercises options to modify the V-22 aircraft to the government of Japan's unique configuration requirements. Additionally, the modification exercises options for the production and delivery of nine traffic collision avoidance systems, technical support representation and preservation of aircraft post completion of unique modifications. Work will be performed in Stennis, Mississippi (75%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15%); Fort Worth, Texas (5%); and Tokyo, Japan (5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $12,861,992 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded anot-to-exceed, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target undefinitized contract. This contract provides for the procurement of performance-based logistics activities including maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F135 unique maintenance services and short take-off and landing F135 unique services in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18%); Camari, Italy (3%); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2%); Edwards AFB, California (1%); Hill AFB, Utah (1%); Luke AFB, Arizona (1%); and Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $100,999,236; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $87,738,708; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,757,554; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $10,991,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0011)., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support services for the Airborne Systems Integration Division in the design, development and demonstration of sensor capabilities for a variety of platforms, manned and unmanned, airborne, shipborne, and fixed mobile ground stations for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (44%); Saint Inigoes, Maryland (35%); Patuxent River, Maryland (15%); Bridgewater, Virginia (1%); California, Maryland (1%); Herndon, Virginia (1%); Huntsville, Alabama (1%); Warminster, Pennsylvania (1%); Hollywood, Maryland (0.5%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (0.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0009)., was awarded amodification (P00007) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring and recurring labor associated with aircraft modification efforts. Non-recurring labor includes the creation of design data to release any new, applicable part numbers, generation of the engineering change proposal to authorize changes to engineering, updating documentation, update and release time compliance technical directives and coordinating the change throughout the change request release process. Recurring labor includes project management, planning, modification execution support, and kit management in support of the F-35 program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,370,691; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,004,933; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,637,793; and FMS in the amount of $7,923,795 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 27, 2020), is awarded amodification (P00070) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract N00019-15-C-0120. This modification increases the contract value and provides additional funding for inventory replenishment, operational and depot spare parts in support of the E-6B Mercury airborne command post take charge and move out aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); Bellevue, Nebraska (10%); and Fairfield, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,984,976 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0283 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option to provide follow-on integrated logistics and engineering services in support of the Harpoon/Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response missile system and Harpoon Launch system for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (92%); St. Louis, Missouri (5%); and Yorktown, Virginia (3%), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,589,823; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,016,424 will be obligated at time of award; $2,589,823 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00021) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering and obsolescence services in support of the Airborne Low Frequency Sonars integration into MH-60R production aircraft for the governments of India and Denmark. Work will be performed in Brest, France (58%); and Owego, New York (42%), and is expected to be completed in October 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $12,350,767 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0460 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0031 in support of the E-6B Mercury aircraft. This modification exercises options to provide sustaining engineering support and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages management in support of the E-6B take charge and move out airborne command post aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and Bellevue, Nebraska (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,472,683, will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedmodification (P00009) against previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0103. This modification exercises an option to continue providing technical analysis, engineering and integration services for various systems and sub systems in support of the V-22 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (50%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. 