Local Navy Contract Awards; November 13-19, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 20, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.Contracts for Nov. 13, 2020No applicable data.Contracts for Nov. 16, 2020, is awarded amodification (P00003) to a firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0535 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification exercises an option to procure 12 retrofit advanced radar processor systems for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (54%); and Andover, Massachusetts (46%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,827,962 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00003) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-20-C-0026. This modification provides continued support required to establish the common reprogramming tool development network and selection of a service-oriented architecture for the development of enhanced reprogramming tools, which is essential for all standing labs in support of the F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and the governments of Australia and Great Britain. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $711,406; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $711,406; and non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $2,800,000, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00010) to cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-0453 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification adds scope to provide non-recurring engineering to upgrade the current large aircraft infrared countermeasures system processor replacement in support of efforts to resolve advanced threat warning processor and control indicator unit diminishing manufacturing source issues, and exercises an option to provide expanded growth capability for the AN/AAQ-24 system for the Navy and the Air Force. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,075,661; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,961,241; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $420,000, will be obligated at time of award; $5,075,661 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts for Nov. 17, 2020, is awarded amodification (P00028) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract W15QKN-15-D-0001. This contract provides integrated logistics support services for Foreign Military Sales customers using Navy procured defense articles including weapon systems, various aircrafts and other components in support of the International Sustainment Department and the Naval Air Systems Command. Work will be performed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (25%); California, Maryland (25%), Arlington, Virginia (6%); Jacksonville, Florida (6%); Patuxent River, Maryland (5%); Lexington Park, Maryland (4%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (4%); San Diego, California (3%); Kuwait City, Kuwait (1%); Atsugi, Japan (1%); Tokyo, Japan (1%); Ping Tung, Taiwan (1%); Cairo, Egypt (1%); Cours, France (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Miramar, California (1%); Lemoore, California (1%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%); Pensacola, Florida (1%); Oceana, Virginia (1%); Warrenton, Virginia (1%); Whidbey Island, Washington (1%); Jacksonville, North Carolina (1%); New Bern, North Carolina (1%); Dover, Delaware (1%); Granger, Indiana (1%); Houston, Texas (1%); Fredericksburg, Virginia (1%); King George, Virginia (1%); and Seattle, Washington (1%), and is expected to be completed October 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts for Nov. 18, 2020, is awarded amodification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order N00019-20-F-0024 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification provides for fiscal 2021 special progressive aircraft rework sustainment efforts in support of the VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter. Specifically, this modification provides security, project engineering, integrated logistics, material, sustainment engineering, training and program support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (88%); and Quantico, Virginia (12%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,441,085 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.Contracts for Nov. 19, 2020No applicable data.