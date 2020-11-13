Local Navy Contract Awards; October 19 - November 12, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 13, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00027) to previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification adds scope to continue the development of pilot training device software to align the F-35 air system with continued capability development. Additionally, this modification provides for testing and continuous re-certification activities for dual capable F-35 aircraft as Block 4 capabilities are developed, matured and fielded in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (51%); and Fort Worth, Texas (49%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,623,119; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,325,900; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,071,980 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides a full range of platform security and related support services to include, security modeling, program security management, trusted systems and network, cybersecurity, anti-tamper, system security engineering, international programs security support, acquisition security support, communications security support and physical security, force protection, anti-terrorism, and emergency management support for the Naval Air System Command and the Naval Air Warfare Centers. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (90%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (2%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (2%); Orlando, Florida (1%); China Lake, California (1%); Point Mugu, California (1%); North Island, California (1%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%); and Jacksonville, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0005)., is awarded amodification (P00088) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0033. This modification adds scope in support of the F-35 Lightning II Lot 11 diminishing manufacturing sources redesign of the Electrical Optical Targeting System, 270V Battery Cell Separator and a component for the Helmet Mounted Display System for Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,198,654; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,198,654; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,266,570 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00043) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price contract N00019-16-C-0048. This modification is for Lot IV low rate initial production and delivery of six CH-53K aircraft and associated aircraft, programmatic and logistics support, rate tooling and physical configuration audits. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (33.17%); Wichita, Kansas (11.51%); Salt Lake City, Utah (7.18%); Hazelwood, Missouri (6.28%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (3.22%); Redmond, Washington (2.12%); Windsor Lock, Connecticut (1.84%); Kent, Washington (1.54%); Fort Worth, Texas (1.44%); Quebec, Canada (1.35%); Cudahy, Wisconsin (1.29%); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.27%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1.11%); various locations within the continental U.S. (24.68%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $519,899,846; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,472,477 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acontract modification (P00019) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification adds a $180,000,000 not-to-exceed, undefinitized line item for the production and delivery of four MH-60R aircraft, and exercises a $13,980,348 option to procure three airborne low frequency sonars in support of the government of Greece. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (49%); Stratford, Connecticut (37%); Troy, Alabama (7%); Brest, France (6%); and Portsmouth, Rhode Island (1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $43,980,348 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides airborne capabilities integration support, including development, design, coding, integration, demonstration and validation of software for embedded systems, real time operating systems and hardware and software systems in support of various Navy, Department of Defense and other government new and legacy weapons systems, platforms and networks. Work will be performed in Hollywood, Maryland (30%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (28%); Huntsville, Alabama (28%); Patuxent River, Maryland (12%); Bowie, Maryland (1%); and California, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0007)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Automated Global Energetics Science and Technology (S&T) Awareness effort. The proposed effort has three major components: a national energetics study, automated global energetics S&T awareness, and creating an energetics ecosystem. The national energetics study will collect and analyze information in support of the requirement to develop a plan that fulfills the request of National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2020, Section 253. The automated global energetics S&T awareness will develop and demonstrate the feasibility of an approach to enable machine-assisted energetics S&T global awareness. The energetics ecosystem will utilize a tool to assist Department of Defense research and development centers with establishing/enhancing innovation and commercialization ecosystems. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland. The period of performance is 72 months, including a 36-month base period from Oct. 27, 2020, through Oct. 26, 2023, and one 36-month option period. The total cumulative value of this contract is $15,606,996. The base period is $7,722,823 and option period is $7,884,173. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,722,823 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-20-S-B001, "Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology." Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1016.)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0062) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the production of target designator sets and electro-optical in support of AH-1Z Light Attack helicopters for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (97%); and Ocala, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $9,835,348 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-20-C-0037. This contract modification exercises an option to provide continued F-35 development lab infrastructure activities as well as recurring administration, maintenance and preparation of the F-35 laboratories to test developed configurations across the F-35 platform. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,128,657; fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,564,329; fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,564,329; and non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $6,664,984 will be obligated at time of award, $30,257,315 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity, is awarded amodification (P0001) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0256 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification procures 190 spare parts and provides support for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K Low Rate Initial Production configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Rochester, United Kingdom (21.02%); Stratford, Connecticut (13.03%); Garden Grove, California (12.98%); Windsor, Connecticut (12.41%); Forest, Ohio (9.85%); Quebec, Canada (8.95%); Chesterfield, Missouri (8.8%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (6.31%); Hazelwood, Missouri (2.01%); Rockmart, Georgia (1.66%); Lebanon, New Hampshire (1.18%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,590,126 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-20-F-0025 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification exercises an option to provide labor to retrofit link 16 crypto-modernization/hybrid-beyond line of sight capabilities on 34 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (39.2%); Ronkonkoma, New York (23.98%); Bethpage, New York (18.02%); Petaluma, California (6.8%); Irvine, California (6.76%); Melbourne, Florida (3.25%); Minden, Nebraska (1.5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.49%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,789,348 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00020) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-17-D-0089. This modification adds scope to provide logistics services in support of KC-130J R391 propeller upgrades for the Marine Corps. Specifically, this effort provides durability upgrades to the propeller blade polyurethane and leading edge guard. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (56%); and Gloucester, United Kingdom (44%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00421-18-D-0017. This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to continue to provide systems engineering support to include multi-discipline, integrated technical baseline evaluations, developmental progress assessments, cost, schedule, emerging technology and maturity of design assessments for all Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) acquisition programs in support of the NAVAIR Systems Engineering Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (95%); various locations within the continental U.S. (4%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-18-C-1036. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 72 external fuel tanks in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Santa Ana, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,230,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 19 full rate production Lot 14 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets; 16 for the Navy and three for the government of Japan. Additionally, this contract procures associated technical and administrative data. Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas (43%); Chandler, Arizona (35%); Vergennes, Vermont (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4%); Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (4%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (4%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,081,369; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,015,257 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0005)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor-owned and operated Type III high subsonic and Type IV supersonic aircraft to Navy fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities in support of the Specialized and Proven Aircraft program, Contracted Air Services. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44%); Point Mugu, California (37%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (14%); and Atsugi, Japan (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0008)., is awarded amodification (P00010) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-19-C-0023. This modification exercises an option to provide continued support services to the Air Vehicle Modification and Instrumentation Department. These services include designing, developing, procuring, building, installing, testing and evaluating, calibrating, modifying, operating and maintaining instrumentation on aircraft and engines for the Navy and other government and commercial customers. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,185,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00009) to firm-fixed-price order (2017) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises options for production, delivery and installation of 24 P-8A Poseidon Increment III Block I retrofit kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (98.7%); and Mesa, Arizona (1.3%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $14,181,537 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00024) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1030). This modification exercises options to procure six AN/SRQ-4 kits and associated components for the MH-60 Common Data Link system for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $9,560,101 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00006) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N61340-20-C-0007. This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 36 TH-73A aircraft in support of the Advanced Helicopter Training System program. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (87%); Mineral Wells, Texas (5%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $171,047,763 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract N00019-20-C-0001. This modification exercises an option to procure 16 AN/APG-79(V)4 radar systems. Additionally, this modification includes software, obsolescence management, engineering support and associated technical, financial and administrative data necessary for retrofit integration into the F/A-18C/D aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (41.1%); El Segundo, California (32.6%); Andover, Massachusetts (18.3%); and Dallas, Texas (8%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,440,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.