Local Navy Contract Awards; September 28 - October 16, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 13, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00006) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009. This modification provides for the procurement of economic order quantities of material in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft low rate initial production Lots 15, 16 and 17 for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $260,380,000; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $245,412,998; non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $141,758,199; and FMS funds in the amount of $62,241,657, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor engineering services in support of the Airborne Anti-submarine Warfare Platform Integration and Systems Engineering Branch. The engineering services provided are in support of legacy and new acoustic and non-acoustic sensors, systems and subsystems for naval air platforms and to improve existing maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission systems in support of Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business set-aside, competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0123)., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract that procures the necessary hardware, technical engineering support, management support and logistics support to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver the required fiscal 2020 AN/APR-39C(V)2 and AN/APR-39D(V)2 radar warning receiver hardware for Department of Defense aircraft in support of Navy, Army, Navy Supply Command and various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Hardware procured on this contract includes Weapon Replaceable Assemblies and support equipment such as 55 AN/APR-39D(V)2 processors; 185 AN/APR-39D(V)2 antenna detectors; 126 AN/APR-39D(V)2 radar receivers; 46 AN/APR-39D(V)2 low band arrays; 22 AN/APR-39D(V)2 handle assemblies; 59 AN/APR-39C(V)2 processors; 236 AN/APR-39C(V)2 antenna detectors; 188 AN/APR-39C(V)2 radar receivers; 76 AN/APR-39C(V)2 upgrade kits; and 65 AN/APR-39C(V)2 circuit card assemblies. Additionally, this contract provides non-recurring engineering efforts that support production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois (45%); Landsdale, Pennsylvania (13%); Menlo Park, California (13%); Woburn, Massachusetts (9%); Lewisburg, Tennessee (6%); Longmont, Colorado (4%); Madison, Wisconsin (3%); Newark, Delaware (2%); Niagara Falls, New York (2%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,270,819; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $71,866,262; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $7,200,000; FMS funds in the amount of $9,270,906; and defense working capital fund (Navy) in the amount of $558,770, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0054)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0875) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order procures one Joint Common Test Set with exercise test capability for the government of Saudi Arabia in support of the Harpoon program. Work will be performed in Saint Charles, Missouri (39.3%); Piedmont, Missouri (9.9%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4.4%); Burlingame, California (3.9%); Eden Prairie, Minnesota (3.4%); Hauppauge, New York (3.2%); Dittmer, Missouri (2.2%); Westerly, Rhode Island (2.2); Bohemia, New York (2.1%); Kansas City, Missouri (1.5%); Orange Park, Florida (1.4%); San Diego, California (1.2%); Waynesboro, Virginia (1.1%); Longmont, Colorado (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (23.1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,272,579 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services to the Ship and Air Integrated Warfare Division in support of integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 defense working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,050,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0003)., is awarded acontract modification (P00002) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00421-19-C-0039. This modification exercises Lot 20 option items to procure digital map computers (DMCs) and digital video map computers (DVMCs); 50 DMCs and 77 DVMCs in support of sparing for the Naval Supply Systems Command; 24 DVMCs for the Navy in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft; 16 DMCs for the government of the Czech Republic; and three DMCs for the government of Bahrain. Additionally, this modification procures 24 extension housings for the DVMC buy for the Navy in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft program. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Defense working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,861,116; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,715,808; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $919,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0110 against previously issued basic ordering agreement SPE4A1-19-G-0005. This order provides for the production and delivery of seven MQ-8C Fire Scout engines; four electronic engine controls; two fuel metering units; and 25 Scavenge oil filters for the Navy. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (95%); and Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,760,848; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $909,880 will be obligated at time of award, $909,880 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0271) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0011. This order provides non-recurring engineering support to address hardware and software obsolescence related to special test equipment, to include the Front End Assembly (FEA) test station, Visual Test System, Millimeter Wave (MMW) transceiver test station and the MX-12348/USM cable assembly set interface device. Additionally, this order provides for the production and delivery of five FEA test stations; four MMW test stations; and 15 Visual Test Systems in support of production for all fleet and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers; six MX-12348/USM cable assembly set interface devices, two for the Navy; three for the government of Germany; and one for the government of Australia; and four MX-12307/GYQ-79 cable assembly sets, three for the government of Germany and one for the government of Australia, in support of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile program for the Navy and FMS customers. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (96%); Torrance, California (2%); and Rome, Italy (2%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,979,877; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,061,689 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacturing of 57mm target practice cartridges to support Navy and Coast Guard requirements. Work will be performed in Repentigny, Quebec, Canada, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 Procurement of Ammo (Navy and Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $7,340,402 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via Beta.Sam.gov website and four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-20-D-0037)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of 35 full rate production Lot I BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets, including associated technical and administrative data in support of Aerial Targets Program Office. Work will be performed in Sacramento, California (55.8%); Dallas, Texas (17.6%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4.6%); Springfield, Pennsylvania (2.6%); Newton, Kansas (2.1%); Concord, California (1.9%); Milwaukie, Oregon (1.8%); Santa Ana, California (1.8%); Chatsworth, California (1.5%); Greybull, Wyoming (1.3%); and various location within the continental U.S. (9%), and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,221,165 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0075)., is awarded amodification (P00013) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0050. This modification provides flight test support in support of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range missile for the Navy and test assets for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (98%); and Ridgecrest, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides upgrades of Navy owned Type 3 Advanced Mission Computers (AMC) with a fourth general purpose processor (GPP) to create a Type 3 extra processor and upgrade of all the Warfare Management Computer A11 cards with mission system computer equivalent GPPs in support of Advanced Mission Computer and Display. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,961,999; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $224,616; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,227,442; and non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $692,566 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0047)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0639) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0006. This delivery order provides non-recurring engineering services in support of Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) modification efforts. Specifically, implementing modifications made to the EMALS baseline during USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) production to the USS Gerald Ford (CVN 78) configuration. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (78%); and Waltham, Massachusetts (22%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,196,515 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-02A2) under previously awarded Defense Logistics Agency indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract SPE4AX-18-D-9416. This order procures 51 carbon brakes, 50 wheel assemblies and associated part kits in support of the C-130 aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Troy, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 National Guard and Reserve equipment (Defense) funds in the amount of $2,822,752; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,354,714 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for airborne capabilities integration, including but not limited to sensors, communications systems, weapons systems and control technologies for a variety of manned and unmanned airborne platforms in support of the Airborne Systems Integration Division. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (39%); Lexington Park, Maryland (29%); Patuxent River, Maryland (17%); Hollywood, Maryland (8%); Yuma, Arizona (4%); and California, Maryland (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0001).No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00009) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0111. This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, fulfillment of depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support and removal and replacement of engines in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for air traffic control platform integration technical and engineering services, including systems production, development, test, evaluation and improvement; operational software development and maintenance; field change programs; test beds; overhaul and restoration; and fleet and supply support in support of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Division systems and subsystems. Work will be performed St. Inigoes, Maryland (60%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (40%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0002)., is awarded amodification (P00005) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0113. This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (97%); and Seattle, Washington (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00009) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, time and materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0110. This modification exercises options to procure P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (86%); Cincinnati, Ohio (11%); and San Antonio, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C-0004 for two overhauled/upgraded MK45 Mod 4 gun mounts, and their associated components, to include Mk63 Mod 1 weather shields, Mod 4 manufacture kits, and Mod 0 gun barrels. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $33,673,319 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.