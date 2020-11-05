CSM to Conduct National Search for New Chief Academic Officer

LA PLATA, Md.

(Nov. 5, 2020)—The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) will launch a national search for a new chief academic officer to replace CSM Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Eileen Abel, who will leave Nov. 30, 2020 to become Executive Director of the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland (USMSM)."We congratulate Dr. Abel on her new position, and look forward to building on the existing partnership with USMSM that will facilitate access to the baccalaureate degree for more CSM graduates," said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. "Dr. Abel has been an integral part of the CSM leadership team for five years, and I know I speak for each member of the CSM family when I say we will miss her innovative, steady, and compassionate hand in our day-to-day lives.""A piece of my heart will always be with the College of Southern Maryland," said Abel. "The professionals who join to serve the mission of our nation's community colleges are like no other when it comes to lifting the underserved, fighting for inclusion and equity, and committing to each student's success. It has been an honor to serve beside my CSM colleagues."The Regional Higher Education Centers offer a unique model of access to bachelor completion and graduate programs right here in Southern Maryland," Abel continued. "I look forward to building stronger bridges between CSM and USMSM to create opportunities for CSM graduates to continue their academic journey toward their four-year degrees and beyond."A CSM interim vice president of academic affairs will be announced soon, said Murphy. The national search for a permanent academic officer will begin January 2021 with the goal to name a permanent replacement in June 2021.