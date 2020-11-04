Fugitive arrested in Georgia for fatal 2019 hit and run near Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. (Nov. 4, 2020)—Members of the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force have located the fugitive wanted for a fatal hit and run accident which occurred in Charles County in 2019. Ronald Alysha Huggins, 25, formerly of Waldorf, was arrested in Georgia on October 22. Huggins is currently in custody of the Maryland state troopers and is being extradited back to Maryland and will be held pending a bond review in Circuit Court.



On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 3:54 a.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf. Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to respond and assume the investigation.



Investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford F-350, operated by Huggins, was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 (Leonardtown Road) in lane number one, south of Montgomery Lane in Charles County. At the same time, a pedestrian, Aaron Markeith Rust, was in lane number one of Maryland Route 5. The Ford F350 collided with the pedestrian. After the collision, Huggins stopped the Ford briefly, and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.



The facts of the case were presented to the Grand Jury for Charles County. A bench warrant was issued for Mr. Huggins arrest on February 28, 2020 for felony hit and run and other related charges.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information in regards to the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.