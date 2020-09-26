Local Navy Contract Awards; September 16-25, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 26, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00015) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00421-18-D-0004. This modification exercises an option for the procurement of 11,313 AN/ARC-210(v) radios for installation in over 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne and land based (mobile and fixed) platforms for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, other government agencies and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00023) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification provides requirements decomposition through system functional review for the F-35 Super Multi-Function Aircraft Data Link Band 5 receiver warning capability in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (35%); San Diego, California (20%); Fort Worth, Texas (20%); Baltimore, Maryland (15%); and Hunt Valley, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $821,960; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $821,960; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $356,080 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0748) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0005. This order provides project management as well as recurring and non-recurring engineering support, materials and documentation to implement, manage and report on the B-Sump Additive Manufacturing, Temperature Distortion Sensitivity Test, second source bearing, second source external hose and fittings, Second Source Accessory Gear Box, and emergency oil system elimination cost reduction initiatives in support of the CH-53K T408 engine. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (15%); and Evendale, Ohio (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,997,273; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,634,600 will be obligated at time of award, $14,997,273 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00012) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0014. This modification exercises options to procure consumable parts and material in support of the C/KC-130J aircraft for the Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserves, Coast Guard and the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia (66.5%); Palmdale, California (15.5%); Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait (2.5%); Iwakuni, Japan (2.5%); Miramar, California (2.5%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2.5%); Elizabeth City, North Carolina (2.5%); Fort Worth, Texas (2.5%), Newburgh, New York (2.5%); and Greenville, South Carolina (0.5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00006) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0003. This modification exercises options to provide aircraft inspections, modifications and repairs as well as inner wing panel (IWP) modifications and repairs for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G series aircraft. These efforts restore the aircraft and IWP to meet service life projections in accordance with new design specifications. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (80%); St. Louis, Missouri (15%); and Lemoore, California (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00040) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0032. This modification exercises an option for test and evaluation support for Next Generation Jammer integration on the EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,360,505 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00023) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-successive-target contract N00019-17-C-0018. This modification establishes final configuration and final price determination for the unique material required for the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft. This modification provides for the procurement of three Integrated Functional Capability (IFC) 4.0 material kits and one IFC 4.0 retrofit kit. Additionally, this modification adds scope to support non-recurring engineering efforts associated with wing and v-tail modifications and the procurement of components and associated efforts in support of Lot Three low rate initial production. Work will be performed in Rancho Bernardo, California (28.9%); Palmdale, California (12.6%); Waco, Texas (9.6%); Red Oak, Texas (5.6%); Sparks, Nevada (5%); Verona, Wisconsin (4.4%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (2.4%); Westchester, Ohio (2.4%); San Clemente, California (2.1%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.2%); Menlo Park, California (1.1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (24.7%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,018,804 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C-0004 for five overhauled/upgraded MK45 Mod 4 Gun mounts and their associated components. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 60%); and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 40%), funding in the amount of $80,384,866 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00097) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-14-C-0050. This modification procures support equipment and additional spares in support of VH-92A aircraft Lot II low rate initial production. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (70%); Woodland, Washington (17%); Owego, New York (9%); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $52,761,020 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-19–D-0010 to exercise option year one for engineering support and training services for the MK 18 Family of Systems (FOS)—Unmanned Underwater Vehicle systems. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funding is being obligated at modification award but according to future task orders. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00006) to definitize previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract N00019-20-C-0037. This modification extends services and adds hours in support of engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Additionally, this modification provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-DoD participants. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, California (40%); Patuxent River, Maryland (39%); and Fort Worth, Texas (21%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,673,158; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,673,157; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $373,471; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,470; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $7,472,589 will be obligated at time of award, $746,941 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides in-service engineering activity and production services for various Navy identification and data link systems in support of Combat Integration and Identification Systems. Specifically, this contract provides logistics, engineering; technical management support; characterization and integration of system and sub-system components; development of training curriculum, training materials, and delivery of formal training programs; supply system management and material control; testing and repair of counter unmanned air systems; and laboratory maintenance and quality assurance. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (75%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0121)., is awarded amodification (P00069) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract N00019-15-C-0120. This modification increases the contract value and provides additional funding for operational and depot spare parts and inventory replenishment in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); Bellevue, Nebraska (10%); and Fairfield, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,610,513; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $297,893 will be obligated at time of award, $17,610,513 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor owned contractor operated Air-to-Air Refueling "probe and drogue" type refueling services to probe equipped receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (55%); Brunswick, Georgia (40%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0120)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0443) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order provides for the L12 Diminishing Manufacturing Sources redesign effort in support of the F-35 aircraft for Air Force, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) customers. Specifically, this order provides non-recurring engineering in support of redesigned end products for the Tactical Navigation System Inertial Electronics Unit/Inertial Measurements Unit, Electronic Warfare/Counter Measures Aperture Electronics Module (EW/CM AEM), Aircraft Exterior Lighting, EW/CM Electronic Warfare Controllers and EW/CM Counter Measure Controller. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,066,197; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,190,337; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,256,538; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $11,374,553, will be obligated at time of award, $13,066,197 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00033) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0015. This modification exercises options in support of the V-22 Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) effort and upgrades three MV-22 aircraft from a Block B to Block C configuration in support of the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures new tooling in support of V-22 production, supports life of type buys for the anti-collision light system power supply, lamp drive control display unit and enhanced standby flight instrument, modifies government-owned tools and provides for future CC-RAM in-service repair support as well as production systems engineering and program management support for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,287,445; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $473,200; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,263; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $249,893; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,039; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,233 will be obligated at time of award, $731,132 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00178-16-D-3001 for Ship self-defense system design and production. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $74,278,144. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Florida (90%); and Manassas, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are modified. The, is the contracting authority., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-fee contract for the production and delivery of two AN/SPN-50(V)1 Shipboard Air Traffic Radars and one installation and checkout kit for the Navy. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,521,900; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,707,655, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0072)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00421-20-F-0268) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0004. This order provides for the production and delivery of 482 SKU-10A/A Survival Seat Kit Assemblies for the F-18 series aircraft and 188 SKU-11A/A Survival Seat Kit Assemblies for the T-45 aircraft in support of the Enhanced Emergency Oxygen System. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,331,479 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0157) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N000191-9-G-0029. This order provides recurring and non-recurring engineering support associated with the incorporation of 39 deployable configuration changes that align lot one configuration aircraft, via retrofit, with Lot Two and Lot Three low rate initial production aircraft, in support of the CH-53K program. Work will be performed in West Palm Beach, Florida (80%); and Stratford, Connecticut (20%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,505,002 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.