Local Navy Contract Awards; September 1-15, 2020

(Sept. 25, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract. This contract provides research, development, test, evaluation, engineering, fleet support and management support services required to perform aircraft engineering and developmental flight test and fleet training events for Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers in support of the Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (99%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2030. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0033)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0698) against previously-issued basic ordering agreement N68335-18-G-0035. This order procures command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) technology advancement to enhance communication techniques with Operational Mapping and Networked Intelligence technology (OMNI). This order provides support to the Aircraft Prototyping System division to include continued OMNI research for technology enhancement, prototype development, test, evaluation and labor for integrating these new techniques into C5ISR sensors, sensor systems and aerial platforms. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $1,222,862; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $325,000 will be obligated at time of award, $325,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity., are awarded a total of $17,430,720 in modifications to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to exercise Option Three for support services for the Demonstration and Assessment Team. Advanced Technology International is awarded an $8,946,101 modification and PAE National Security Solutions LLC is awarded an $8,484,619 modification. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operation forces to include, warfighter workshops and other engagement activities; preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings; analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Each task order under will be competitively procured. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2021. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which includes $146,269,941 firm-fixed-price undefinitized line items and $433,567,375 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee definitized line items. This contract provides unit and depot level F-135 propulsion system spare parts, spare engines and modules in support of the F-135 propulsion initial spares requirements for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (93%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0013)., is awarded afixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for the production and delivery of eight UH-1Y and four AH-1Z helicopters for the government of the Czech Republic. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60%); and Amarillo, Texas (40%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $272,161,641 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(f)(2)(e). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0061)., is awarded amodification (P00022) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract N00019-18-C-1021. This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 14 F135-PW-100 low rate initial production Lot 14 propulsion systems for the Air Force in support of the F-35A conventional take-off and landing aircraft. Work will be performed in Middletown, Connecticut (46%); East Hartford, Connecticut (22%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (16%); North Berwick, Maine (11%); Phoenix, Arizona (3%); and Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico (2%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $174,221,174 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0103) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-20-G-0005. This order provides non-recurring engineering for qualification testing and integration of the Redundancy unmanned air vehicle common automatic recovery systems and multi-platform anti-jam Global Positioning System navigation antenna integrated upgrades into the MQ-8C Fire Scout aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (90%); and Moss Point, Mississippi (10%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,635,599 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification (P00018) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-17-C-0030. This modification increases the total contract value to produce, deliver, install and integrate, in country, a fully assembled AH-1Z flight training device for the government of Bahrain. Work will be performed in Broken Bow, Oklahoma (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (30%); and St. Louis, Missouri (20%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,941,785 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides new software development, software risk reduction, existing software support, software improvements and production integration planning. Specifically, this contract provides for the development of Operational Flight Software (OFS) 10.15, which is required for the AIM-9X Block II Missile production in support of Lot 23 as well as future lots for the Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (83%); Andover, Massachusetts (3%); Anaheim, California (1%); Keyser, West Virginia (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); Mosheim, Tennessee (1%); North Logan, Utah (1%); Scottsdale, Arizona (1%); Valencia, California (1%); Vancouver, Washington (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6%), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,860,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,200,000; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000; fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $800,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $2,250,000, will be obligated at the time of award, $3,860,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0071)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 831 AIM-9M MK 36 Mod 11 rocket motors; 788 motors for the government of Egypt and 43 motors for the government of Jordan. Work will be performed in Rocket Center, West Virginia (65%); Chatsworth, Georgia (15%); Huntington Beach, California (7%); Cedar City, Utah (5%); Chandler, Arizona (3%); Parsippany, New Jersey (2%); Columbus, North Carolina (2%); and Jeanette, Pennsylvania (1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $21,009,342 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00014) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-18-F-0016 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification provides additional funding to continue non-recurring engineering and production tooling necessary for the V-22 Nacelle Improvements Phase I program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (84%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (5%); Patuxent River, Maryland (4%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4%); and Amarillo, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,240,725 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0340) against basic ordering agreement N000019-19-G-0029. This order provides non-recurring and recurring engineering support associated with software and hardware development for Phase I integration of the Digital Magnetic Anomaly Detection sensor into the MH-60R aircraft. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (66%); and Montreal, Canada (34%), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of 3,020,159 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification provides labor, engineering change order planning, installation and site support activities to operate the Cameri Regional Modification, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade facility for F-35 aircraft for the government of Italy. Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (85%); and Fort Worth, Texas (15%), and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $9,049,721 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee bridge contract for analytical engineering and technical support services. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $623,741 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-20-C-0012)., is awarded aundefinitized contract modification (P00062) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-000) for additional labor in support of depot maintenance activities associated with the completion of the government of Australia's first Joint Strike Fighter aircraft induction. Work will be performed in Williamtown, Australia (95%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $10,240,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) against previously issued order N00019-18-F-1645 under basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification procures 24 additional MV-22 integrated aircraft survivability equipment A-Kits. Additionally, this modification provides additional non-recurring engineering support to integrate the control indicator unit replacement into the existing Department of Navy large aircraft infrared countermeasures system for integrated aircraft survivability equipment and the MV-22 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures system processor replacement retrofit installation package. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (85%); and Mesa, Arizona (15%), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,401,341 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00174-19-C-0021 to exercise Option Year One for continued support for counter improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial system technology. This option exercise will enable the government to use and build upon the Small Business Innovation Research Phase I and Phase II efforts awarded to Gomez Research Associates under Topic A13-058 by expanding on Gomez Research Associates' current research into buried improvised explosive devices/unmanned aerial system detection to determine how it can be made practical for use with present counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (60%); Kiev, Ukraine (5%); Belgrade, Serbia (15%); and Sofia, Bulgaria (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in September 2019 in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5: Authorized or Required by Statute—10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (5). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of a maximum quantity of 1,339 BRU-32B/A ejector unit rack assemblies and a maximum quantity of 1,056 LAU-127E/A guided missile launchers in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G series aircraft. Work will be performed in Inglewood, California, and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0011)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0256) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures 3,754 interim spare parts and provides support for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K low rate initial production aircraft configuration. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada (7.08%); Jupiter, Florida (6.4%); Rome, New York (4.56%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.26%); Jackson, Mississippi (4.19%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (3.9%); Erie, Pennsylvania (3.72%); Vergennes, Vermont (3.22%); Blacksburg, Virginia (3.17%); Springfield, New Jersey (2.97%); Hialeah, Florida (2.85%); Tucson, Arizona (2.62%); Magnolia, Arkansas (2.53%); Atlanta, Georgia (2.38%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2.3%); Irvine, California (2.27%); Vancouver, Washington (1.88%); Costa Mesa, California (1.84%); Huntsville, Alabama (1.75%); New Port Richey, Florida (1.75%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.75%); Santa Clarita, California (1.65%); Naples, Florida (1.62%); St. Louis, Missouri (1.57%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1.57%); Minden, Nebraska (1.52%); Ronkonkoma, New York (1.44%); Boylston, Massachusetts (1.23%); Newington, Connecticut (1.14%); Shelton, Connecticut (1.14%); Chalfont, Pennsylvania (1%); Sylmar, California (1%); Berlin, Connecticut (1.03%); various locations within the continental U.S. (15.96%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.74%), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,477,181 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.