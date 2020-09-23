Local Navy Contract Awards; August 19-31, 2020

WASHINGTON

(Sept. 23, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0847) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0005. This order provides engineering services in support of the Interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive (JSILS) and Secure Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) Advanced Training Environment (SLATE)—Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD) for future consideration as a usable operational LVC training environment capability that will inform service program of record options for support to the warfighter. This order provides design, engineering and test/demonstration services to mature the JSILS and SLATE—ATD technologies. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%); China Lake, California (10%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to provide technical assistance, program management, engineering, financial and logistics support for the integrated product teams that acquire and sustain F-18 series aircraft for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and the governments of Finland and Kuwait. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (87.75%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3.6%); Kuwait City, Kuwait (3.6%); North Island, California (2.6%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2.45%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $8,740,605 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(f)(2)(E). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0032)., is awarded acost, cost-share order (N00019-20-F-0565) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order is to consolidate Lots 12-14 known issues, funding and requirements on a single contract vehicle to ensure the most fiscally responsible business deals for customers. This supports concurrency related modification and retrofit activities for delivered air systems for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,235,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,720,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00009) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-18-C-1063. This modification adds performance for site relocation activities and exercises an option to extend intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services utilizing contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 unmanned air systems. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (34%); Poway, California (14%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (52%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,485,103 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00005) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0025. This modification increases the ceiling of the contract for the production and delivery of an additional 228 H-1 Tech Refresh Mission Computers, increasing the quantity from 545 to 773 in support of domestic and Foreign Military Sales UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55%); Baltimore, Maryland (25%); and Woodland Hills, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0672) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003. This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of integration and testing of the modified Cryptographic Modernization Tactical Air Command Network 1.0 data link radio onto the air-to-ground missile 154C-1 Joint Standoff Weapon. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,242,679 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0022 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order exercises options to procure Intel Diminishing Manufacturing Sources parts that have reached end of life in support of the F-35 program future aircraft production and deliveries for the Air Force and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,987,522; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,481,950 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0051. This modification provides for the development of Adaptive Radar Countermeasure (ARC) Software/Firmware (SW/FW) capabilities and integration of ARC SW/FW on the AN/ALQ-214A electronic countermeasure host. ARC SW/FW supplements F/A-18C-F survivability in the presence of radio frequency guided surface-to-air and air-to-air weapons systems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (50%); Clifton, New Jersey (25%); Goleta, California (10%); St. Louis, Missouri (10%); Raleigh, North Carolina (3%); and Huntsville, Alabama (2%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,894,969 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee order (N00019-20-F-0358) against basic ordering agreement N000019-19-G-0029. This order procures labor and hardware for the development of preliminary software for Phase 2 Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) capabilities. Specifically, this order provides software coding, testing and integration of NEW into a software development branch of the MH-60R/S software configuration with a merge into MH-60R/S fleet release baseline after the capability has established maturity. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,761,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00079) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-16-C-0002. This modification provides additional contractor logistics support maintainers for pre-operational support to facilitate logistics and maintenance activities in support of the Next Generation Jammer engineering and manufacturing development and test and evaluation activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (49%); Point Mugu, California (38%); and Crane, Indiana (13%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,357,826 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. 